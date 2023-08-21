Members of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church voted Sunday afternoon during a called church conference to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.
In order to disaffiliate, the governing document of the church, the Book of Discipline, stipulates that at least two-thirds of the professing members present at the church conference vote affirmatively for disaffiliation. The final tally was 554 yes and 234 no for 70.3 percent, just over the required 66.67 percent for passage.
In accordance with the Disaffiliation Agreement, the affirmative vote for disaffiliation must be "ratified by a simple majority of the members present and voting" at the he duly called session of the Annual Conference of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church. That meeting has been set for Nov. 18 at the Classic Center in Athens, Ga. The electorate will be comprised by official voting delegates and clergy members who represent the members church of the North Georgia Conference.
If approved at the Nov. 18 meeting and if the local church has complied in meeting it specified obligations the local church's disaffiliation will become effective on Nov. 30, 2023. The church will then have 30 days, Dec. 30, to meet all financial obligations to the North Georgia Conference that are specifically listed in the Disaffiliation Agreement which total $268,250.83. This includes cost of Apportionments: $164,426.33 Pension Liability: $91,324.50 Grants: $12,500.00.
The local church that has voted for disaffiliation then has 30 days following the disaffiliation date to meet several financial obligations, including the payment of any unpaid conference apportionments immediately prior to the Disaffiliation Date, an additional 12 months of apportionments, the local church's pro rata share of the Annual Conference's unfunded pension obligations, and other specified payments, all of which combined total $268,250.83.
According to Rev. Robert Brown, who was appointed by the North Georgia Conference as pastor-in-charge at Carrollton First in June after serving for several years at Rome First United Methodist Church, said during a phone call with the Times-Georgia Monday afternoon that he is happy in his new role at Carrollton First and will await the outcome of the Annual Conference's vote in November.
Bishop Robin Dease, the episcopal leader of the North Georgia Conference, recently called for a special session of the body for he sole purpose of voting on the ratification of the local church disaffiliation requests. Elected lay members of the regular Annual Conference that was held June 1-3 will again serve as the voting lay members for the called session.
The Carrollton First United Methodist Church has been a landmark structure in downtown Carrollton since it was originally constructed in 1904 and has undergone several additions and renovations during the past 119 years, including the addition of the education building and chapel. A major expansion in 1989 included enlarging the sanctuary, doubling the size of the education building and construction of a new fellowship hall.
Education buildings were completed renovated and the sanctuary was reconstructed in 2016.
While awaiting final approval of the disaffiliation vote, business as usual at the 206 Newnan street church will continue as it has for the last swix decades.
