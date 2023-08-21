Carrollton First United Methodist Church

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Members of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church voted Sunday afternoon during a called church conference to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.

In order to disaffiliate, the governing document of the church, the Book of Discipline, stipulates that at least two-thirds of the professing members present at the church conference vote affirmatively for disaffiliation. The final tally was 554 yes and 234 no for 70.3 percent, just over the required 66.67 percent for passage.