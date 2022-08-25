Last year, members of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church packaged nearly 20,000 meals as part of their effort to support the international program, "Rise Against Hunger."
Once again, church members and other volunteers will gather in the CFUMC Fellowship Hall this Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon to pack even more meals that will be distributed to hungry people worldwide.
"In the last five years we packaged nearly 80,000 meals, so maybe we can make it 100,000 by the time we finish Saturday," said Rev. Larry Patton, senior minister at Carrollton First United Methodist.
Bags of rice and dried vegetables are included in the packages.
Melissa Barron serves as chairman of CFUMC's Mission Committee which coordinates the annual project.
Each day around the globe, Rise Against Hunger meals are served in medical clinics, vocational training programs, elder care facilities and schools to meet the continually escalating need to provide food to millions of hungry people. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recently reported that as many as 828 million people are facing hunger with an estimated 46 million more people who suffered from hunger in 2021 than in 2020.
The FAO noted that the dramatic increase is fueled by "the three Cs- conflict, climate change and coronavirus."
Additionally noted in the report is that approximately 2.3 billion people, nearly 30% of the world's population, are "food insecure," meaning they do not have regular access to the nutritious food necessary to live a healthy life.
The meal packaging projects hosted by churches, civic clubs and other organizations such as Carrollton's First United Methodist Church enabled the international Rise Against Hunger organization to serve 2.7 million people in 29 countries, including the United States, during 2021.
The organization also takes part in relief efforts at disaster locations. By March, 2022, food, water, and hygiene kits had been distributed to over 23,000 people in the Philippines who were affected by a super typhoon that hit the islands in December, 2021.
"We encourage anyone, not just our church members, to come join us and take part in this project," Rev. Patton said.
"It's a fun, assembly-line project that sends meals in mission in the US and worldwide, mostly child nutrition, Rev. Patton added, "and in the past our meals have gone to Africa and Latin America."
Carrollton First Methodist's group last year were among 85,000 volunteers worldwide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.