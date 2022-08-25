Rise Against Hunger project set for Saturday at CFUMC

The Carrollton First United Methodist Church is sponsoring a meal-packing project this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in the church's fellowship hall to support the international "Rise Against Hunger" campaign. Pictured at last year's event are (left to right) Ann Hladilek, Pat Waldrop, Justin Stephens, Rev. Larry Patton, and Hank Stephens.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH

Last year, members of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church packaged nearly 20,000 meals as part of their effort to support the international program, "Rise Against Hunger."

Once again, church members and other volunteers will gather in the CFUMC Fellowship Hall this Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon to pack even more meals that will be distributed to hungry people worldwide.

Trending Videos