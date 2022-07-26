Work is continuing on a new version of Carrollton City Fire Department's Station No. 23 that is going up just yards away from the existing facility that was built in 1981.
Both stations are located on Central High Road. The soon to be vacated old station is adjacent to Central High School's Roy Richards Memorial Stadium at Lion Valley, and the new facility is under construction across the street from the stadium.
According to 21-year veteran firefighter Lt. Kevin Newborn of the department's C Shift that mans Station No. 23 on a 24-hours on/48-hours off rotation, he and the rest of the fire crew are looking forward to moving into their new place of business sometime in November.
"It's going to be nice," he said, "Among a lot of other things, we'll have more than one bathroom."
Ranking behind only the headquarters station located on West Center Street in downtown Carrollton based on the average number of calls answered each month, the Station No. 23 C-Shift crew responds to approximately nine calls per shift, the majority of which are EMS/medical related.
He said that the average distance covered during a response is five to seven miles.
"We cover a lot of calls that are geographically in Carroll County, so when we are closer to the call we usually take it," Lt. Newborn said in reference to auto accidents that involve injuries and entrapments.
"We have a good working relationship with them (Carroll County Fire Department)," he added.
Newborn and and his fellow firefighters, Chandler Parker and Carson Bentley, comprise Station 23's C-Shift and man a 20-plus year old engine that currently has just over 81,000 miles on its odometer.
"We are going to like the new location, because there will be three different ways out of it," Newborn said.
"Where we are now, it's either west or east and the traffic, especially during times when students are coming to and leaving from Central High, can be tough. The logistics of the new station are going to be a lot better," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.