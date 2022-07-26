New Carrollton Fire Station #23 going up

The City of Carrollton's new Fire Station #23 is under construction and is scheduled to go into service in November. The facility is located across the street from Central High School.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH

Work is continuing on a new version of Carrollton City Fire Department's Station No. 23 that is going up just yards away from the existing facility that was built in 1981.

Both stations are located on Central High Road. The soon to be vacated old station is adjacent to Central High School's Roy Richards Memorial Stadium at Lion Valley, and the new facility is under construction across the street from the stadium.

