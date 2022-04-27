When Carrollton Fire Chief Jimmy Bearden “clocked out” Friday, he left behind a highly respected 42-year career serving the citizens of Carrollton.
“It’s a young man’s job. It’s time to pass the torch on to someone else, but I will miss it,” Chief Bearden said while in the midst of the final stretch of his last week of service to the city and its 26,000 residents.
“Actually, it’s a sad occasion for me,” Bearden added, “and it’s not something I really don’t want to do, but it’s time.”
And the consensus opinion is that the presence, commitment and dedication of Bearden will be equally missed by his firefighters and city government leaders, as well as the citizens of Carrollton, many of whom have personally benefited from his leadership.
“Chief Bearden has been a great asset to the City of Carrollton. He has brought leadership to a department that provides outstanding services to our citizens and those around us,” Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason said of Bearden’s service to the city.
“He has been a great contributor to the success of the fire service in this community. He will be missed, but he has provided the ground work for his successor, through leadership and training. We wish him the best and a well deserved retirement,” Mayor Cason added.
City Manager David Brooks echoed Mayor Cason’s comments.
“Chief Bearden is one of the most selfless public servants I have ever met — his longevity and advancement in the fire department is a testament to his work ethic, leadership skills, and his desire to have the best department in the state,” Brooks said.
“He is a person of high moral character and integrity, and he created and maintained a top-rated fire department. He will be truly missed,” noted Brooks.
When Bearden first donned fire gear to serve the citizens of Carrollton in 1979, there were 26 firemen and two fire stations in the city. When he leaves Friday, 67 firemen will be staffing four firehouses.
Also during Bearden’s long tenure, the abilities and services of Carrollton firemen have substantially increased.
“Technology has certainly evolved during the last 40 years, and we’ve become a jack-of-all-trades,” he noted, “and, although there are, of course, the traditional fire-fighting duties, we also provide emergency and hazardous materials services as well.”
The pay has also improved, Bearden added.
“I think I made about $50 a week when I started out, about $6,000 per year, but the pay, equipment and training are so much better now,” he added.
“We’ve been blessed with great support from our mayor and council through the years,” Bearden noted, “and our current leadership in the department, as well as our past leadership such as former chief Casey Coleman, has advanced us to the elite level I think we are now.”
The Carrollton Fire Department has an ISO (International Organization for Standardization) Class 1 rating, which is held by less than one-quarter of one% of approximately 50,000 fire departments world-wide.
Although Bearden said that he looks forward to having more free time, not being on a schedule and no longer being called out at all hours of the day and night, he admitted that he will miss one thing, the camaraderie.
“Being a firefighter enables you to develop a special bond that grows every day,” Bearden explained, “and it grows with every experience that comes your way.”
With an array of memorable experiences compiled during his long career, Bearden singled out a few particular incidents.
“There are some fires s on which you are on the scene for two or three days or more, and you tend to remember those,” he said.
“And you always remember the fatalities, especially when it involves kids,” Bearden added.
He singled out major fires in Carrollton such as the Groover Medical Building fire in the early 90s, the old, multi-story Mandeville Mills building in 2006, and most recently, Superior Plastics on Columbia Drive.
“Although there are a lot of things you remember as good memories, there are some things your mind won’t let you forget,” he explained.
“The fatalities, especially when it comes to children, leave you numb,” the Mount Zion High School graduate said, “and it’s just not the fires, but also accidents that we work.”
Many times, firetrucks are the first emergency response vehicles that arrive on the scene.
As Bearden was preparing to leave a career that has spanned 41 years, 9 months and 19 days behind — yes, he knows the exact numbers — and spend more time with his wife, Lynn, and two sons, Joe and Kyle and their families, he was asked to summarize his time as a firefighter in a single sentence.
“I knew where God wanted me to be,” he said.
According to City Manager Brooks, an announcement regarding Bearden’s successor as the new City of Carrollton Fire Chief will be made Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.