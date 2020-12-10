History will be in the making tonight when the Valdosta Wildcats travel up to Carrollton for a Class AAAAAA Elite 8 showdown with the Trojans.
The kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. at Grisham Stadium. The game can be heard on Kiss 102.4 FM.
Coaches: Valdosta Wildcats — Rush Propst. Carrollton-Sean Calhoun
Series Record: First Meeting
Last Week: Valdosta beat Evans 44-7. Carrollton beat Sprayberry 39-13.
What to Know: There’s no mystery when it comes to the reputation of these two football teams.
Valdosta has won more games than any other high school program in the country, and the football team’s success has given the name Winnersville to the City of Valdosta.
Carrollton has had a stellar reputation in its own right, winning 693 contests over the years and earning seven state titles.
Despite the rich history between the two teams and playing high school football for more than 100 years, tonight’s playoff battle will be the first meeting ever between the two schools. Both teams have played through the COVID-19 pandemic and are among the eight teams still standing in the Class AAAAAA bracket.
Carrollton brings in a Region 5-AAAAAA title, while Valdosta finished second in Region 1-AAAAAA.
Carrollton lost its first game of the season to Collins Hill and fell to Alexander late in the season, but quickly recovered.
Valdosta finished second in Region 1-AAAAAA and has won four of its last five games.
The winner of the Carrollton-Valdosta game plays the winner of the Hughes-Buford game in the Final Four.
