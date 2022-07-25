Carrollton has gas prices at multiple locations that are lower than the state and national averages.
Georgia gas prices have decreased at the pumps compared to a week ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.90 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, per AAA, but these numbers are subject to change overnight.
Monday’s state average is 14 cents less than a week ago, 52 cents less than last month and 94 cents more than this time last year, per AAA. It now costs $58.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are paying an average of $14.10 more at the pump than last year.
“Lower domestic demand for gas, and declining crude oil prices continues to be the main factors for lower pump prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.
According to GasBuddy, in Carrollton, gas prices are ranging from $3.64 to $4.29. Murphy USA on Highway 27 has regular unleaded gas for $3.84. The Maple Street Marathon location has regular unleaded gas for $3.89. The Quiktrip on Bankhead Highway has regular unleaded gas for $3.94.
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 17 cents to $4.36, which is subject to change overnight, per AAA. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas in Atlanta is $3.97.
Carrollton has 14 gas stations with prices under the Georgia average of $3.90, 18 gas stations with prices under the Atlanta average of $3.97 and all 24 locations are under the national average of $4.36, per GasBuddy.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.5 million barrels to 228.4 million barrels, signaling that low demand led to growth in inventory last week. If gas demand remains low as stocks increase, alongside a continuing reduction in crude prices, drivers will likely see lower pump prices this week.
According to AAA, drivers can save money on gas by shopping around for gas prices, consider paying cash versus card because some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card, and enroll in fuel savings programs.
Drivers can save gas with proper vehicle maintenance to ensure optimal fuel economy, per AAA. They can also combine errands to limit driving time and slow down driving speeds because fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds over 50 miles per hour.
