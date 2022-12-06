A Carrollton Elementary School teacher whose passion for teaching STEM concepts to his young pupils has earned state recognition and the prestigious "2023 Georgia STEM Scholar" designation.
Joseph Benefield was recently honored along with 22 other Georgia teachers from throughout the state by the Georgia Youth Science and Technology Centers (GYSTC). As a part of this special recognition, he will receive a $500 grant to purchase STEM education materials for his classroom.
GYSTC is a private, not-for-profit educational organization designed to increase interest in and enthusiasm for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) as subjects for serious study for K-8 grade levels teachers and students. It is headquartered at Kennesaw State University with regional centers and programs across the state.
"This outstanding group of educators was chosen for their thoughtful engagement with their students," said GYSTC Executive Director Amanda Buice.
"Over the last year, these educators created imaginative classroom lessons that taught and supported science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. As parents, employers, and citizens, we hope all our teachers are competent, enthusiastic, and caring. Our awardees certainly meet and exceed these criteria," Buice said.
He was recognized for his involvement in the Carrollton City Schools “STREAM” initiative that was created through a partnership with the stream restoration environmental firm CS Britton Inc.
Teaching students about plants, wildlife, and the human impact on the natural environment, Benefield and other teachers developed real-world learning experiences using Buffalo Creek that runs through campus as a classroom.
CES Principal Kylie Carroll said Benefield is an exceptional educator who is passionate about what he does.
“Mr. Benefield has a true passion for all things STEM and shares his enthusiasm and knowledge with our students,” said Carroll.
“He goes above and beyond to continue expanding his knowledge and inspiring students to be lifelong learners," Principal Carroll noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.