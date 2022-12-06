Benefield named STEM Scholar

Joseph Benefield

A Carrollton Elementary School teacher whose passion for teaching STEM concepts to his young pupils has earned state recognition and the prestigious "2023 Georgia STEM Scholar" designation.

Joseph Benefield was recently honored along with 22 other Georgia teachers from throughout the state by the Georgia Youth Science and Technology Centers (GYSTC). As a part of this special recognition, he will receive a $500 grant to purchase STEM education materials for his classroom.

