Average gas prices in Georgia are decreasing and so are prices in Carrollton.
Georgia gas price average continues to be one of the cheapest in the United States. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is subject to change overnight.
Monday’s state average is five cents less than a week ago, seven cents more than a month ago and is three cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, per AAA. Drivers are now paying almost 50 cents less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is $2.99 per gallon at Marathon located at 813 Bankhead Highway. There are 11 other gas stations that offer gasoline at rates lower than the state average ranging between $3.03 and $3.19.
“The drop in gas prices is a welcome relief to Georgians,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Crude oil prices, which play a key role in determining what consumers pay at the pump, continue to fluctuate. If crude remains low typically gas prices will do the same. But there’s still major uncertainty around how gas prices will trend in the weeks ahead.”
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by nine cents to $3.79, which is subject to change overnight.
There are no gas stations in Carrollton that offer gasoline at rates at the national average or higher. But, there are four gas stations that offer gasoline higher than the state average at $3.29 per gallon.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.28 million barrels a day to 8.68 million barrels a day, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased marginally from 209.5 million barrels to 209.4 million barrels.
Although gasoline demand is up slightly, it remains nearly 1 million barrels lower than mid-October 2021. According to EIA, coupled with fluctuating oil prices, low demand has contributed to the national average moving downward. If demand continues to remain low, as oil prices slide, drivers could see pump prices come down this week.
Although according to AAA, some of the lowest Georgia gas markets are in Augusta, Rome and Warner Robins with the average gasoline being approximately $3.09, according to GasBuddy, Carrollton has multiple locations where drivers can buy gasoline for the same price or less.
Drivers can save gas with proper vehicle maintenance to ensure optimal fuel economy, per AAA. They can also combine errands to limit driving time and slow down driving speeds because fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds over 50 miles per hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.