The Carrollton Center for the Arts’ twentieth performance season continues with a concert by Greer Lyle, Shawn Megorden and Deni Harling – known collectively as The Carrollton Divas – this Thursday night at 7 p.m.
The show by the three professional vocalists with Carrollton ties carries on the arts center’s anniversary season theme honoring the talents of area performers.
Detroit native Deni Harling has been singing since the age of five and has participated in numerous opera productions including Die Fledermaus, Amahl and the Night Visitors and Orpheus in the Underworld. She holds bachelor’s degrees in music education and mass communications and a master’s degree in music performance from UWG. Deni is the chorus director of the Carrollton Young Singers, a private voice instructor at the Center for the Arts and Pippin Music Academy and a singer for local bands, Mayhayley’s Grave and Deni Phoenix and The Fervor. She has directed the center’s productions of 101 Dalmatians and Doctor Dolittle.
Shawn Megorden has been an entertainer since she was eight years old. Her first job was a national television commercial for Bonanza Steakhouse. She was in the professional children's company, Atlanta Workshop Players and worked at Six Flags Over Georgia. She has done three national tours as the lead female and extensive regional theater work. She performs all over the US and frequently in Atlanta. Megorden sings everything including country, R&B, blues, disco and jazz. She also is a personal trainer and teaches creative movement, ballet, tap and jazz at the Center for the Arts.
Greer Lyle is a Carrollton native and a soprano in the Yale Opera Program within the Yale School of Music. Lyle made her professional debut in 2018 as a Gerdine Young Artist with Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, where she also earned the Gaddes Career Award a return as a Gerdine Young Artist in 2019. Lyle competed at the semifinalist level for the first-ever live-streamed Metropolitan opera National Council Auditions in 2021. Lyle won the 2017 Atlanta Music Club Scholarship Competition. Her previous roles include Donna Anna from Mozart's Don Giovanni, Mimi from Puccini's La bohéme and Zemfira in Rachmaninoff's Aleko. Greer is currently a student of Gerald Martin Moore and has taught lessons and directed children's theater programs at the Center for the Arts.
The concert is sponsored by Brock Eady and Jerry’s Country Kitchen.
Adult tickets are $15, youth (12 and under) tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083 or at the center’s box office at 251 Alabama Street.
