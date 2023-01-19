WHITESBURG — The Carrollton City Council discussed and proposed an update to the comprehensive plan and a master plan for Downtown Carrollton during their work session retreat at Banning Mills in Whitesburg on Thursday.
All city council members and some city staff were present during this work session when Mayor Betty Cason called it to order.
Community Development Coordinator Erica Studdard discussed with the council a proposed RSVP steering committee that will represent a diverse range of community sectors. The goal of this proposed committee is to put together a plan that provides solutions to current challenges Downtown Carrollton and addressing the issues.
According to a Carrollton RSPV questionnaire, some of the top issues that could be addressed are parking, traffic flow, pedestrian safety, development, beautification and consistent appearance, and housing. According to Studdard, the city will be able to execute a plan in approximately 2024.
The proposed Downtown master plan calendar is subject to change and has not been set in stone. Within the next few months, the city will finalize survey questions for Carrollton rsvp community survey, schedule all focus groups, interviews and town hall meeting, conduct the first steering committee meeting, launch RSVP website, launch and conclude survey and conduct focus groups, interviews and town hall meeting. There could be tasks added or taken away, which is subject to the city staff.
There are proposed dates for these events ranging from March to August, but they have not been voted on or finalized by the city council or staff. The first public hearing that will kick the process off is scheduled for mid-March.
