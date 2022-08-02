Approving the city's LOST percentage distribution was just one of the items considered Monday night when the Carrollton City Council held their regular scheduled meeting.
Mayor Betty Cason called the meeting to order with all council members present except Mayor Pro Tem Brett Ledbetter. The whole council wished condolences to Ledbetter as he was absent due to family loss.
The council voted to adopt resolution 10-2022 related to health codes where unsanitary pools and tourist accommodations are health and safety hazards to the public and also exposes the city of Carrollton citizens to hazardous conditions at pools and tourist accommodations, per the resolution.
The purpose of the resolution will establish standards for public health and related sanitation and safety matters and adopt rules and regulations of the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Carroll County Health Department.
According to City Manager David Brooks, the adoption of this resolution will allow health inspectors to bring citations within the Carrollton city limits to court. It will establish standards for public health and related sanitation and safety matters and the city adopts rules and regulations of the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Carroll County Health Department.
The council voted to approve the local option sales tax (LOST) resolution, setting the LOST distribution for the city of Carrollton at 23.44% for the next 10 years. Since Carrollton has voted to approve, the LOST distribution negotiations will end and all Carroll County municipalities will be required to sign the intergovernmental agreement for LOST distribution.
There is a project which consists of repairing a failed portion of the existing 60-inch corrugated metal pipe under the University of West Georgia coliseum parking lot. This includes the replacement of approximately 100 feet of storm pipe, backfilling and stabilizing the sinkhole area, along with final repaving of the affected area, per the memorandum prepared by City Engineer Tommy Holland.
Carrollton received four proposals after a Request for Proposals (RFP) was issued and opened July 26. The council approved awarding the UWG coliseum parking lot sinkhole repair project to Carl Owen Construction in the amount of $185,000. According to the memorandum, the city will be reimbursed by UWG plus a 5% administrative fee.
There is another project on the UWG campus which consists of repairing the existing 72 inch culvert under West Georgia Drive which includes a “spraycast” lining of full length of the existing culvert as well as the complete replacement of several associated stormwater structures, per the memorandum.
The city received two proposals after an RFP was issued July 26. The city approved awarding the project to Compass Environmental Group, LLC in the amount of $282,000. According to the memorandum, the city will be reimbursed by UWG plus a 5% administrative fee.
The council approved appointing Lisa Carroll onto the library board. Her term is effective immediately and will end June 30, 2025.
The next regular council meeting has been rescheduled to Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. from the first Monday of the month due to the labor day holiday.
