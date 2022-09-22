The Carrollton City Council held their monthly work session to discuss multiple rezoning requests that will be officially voted on during their next regular scheduled meeting.
Mayor Betty Cason called the meeting to order with all council members present except for Mayor Pro Tem Brett Ledbetter.
Community Development Director Erica Studdard presented five rezoning requests to the council for discussion. All requests will be voted on at the Oct. 3 regular council meeting.
According to Studdard, in January 2021, the council approved a planned development for nine rental units at 190 Burns Road adjacent to Lake Carroll. The original architectural plans call for two-bedroom units with one bedroom accessed through a basement.
The developer, Brian Preston with SCRJ Collaborators, is requesting to separate these two bedrooms into independent studio flats, increasing the density for the site from nine units to 18 units with each being 450 square feet. The planning commission recommended denial of this amendment.
Applicant John Sammon with Benchmark Brokers, Inc. is requesting annexation and rezoning of approximately 2.43 acres, located at 2032 West Highway 166/Maple Street. The rezoning request is from Carroll County Agriculture to C-3 Neighborhood Commercial. The applicant is requesting the rezoning in order to market the property for commercial or office purposes and also requesting a variance from the sign ordinance to allow one free standing monument sign on tract one for businesses on tract two and three.
The applicant has not yet identified specified end users for the development and the planning commission recommended denial of this request. There were three residents present at the planning commission meeting to speak against it.
Applicant and property owner, Steven Hill, is requesting rezoning from R-20 Single-Family Residential, 20,000 square foot minimum lot size to R-10 Single-Family Residential, 10,000 square foot minimum lot size located at 244 West Avenue in order to subdivide an existing city lot to create a new infill lot. The proposed lot sizes of the two tracts will be 20,000 square feet and 12,613 square feet.
The waiver of the required front setback off South Coleman Street (corner lot) from 40 feet to 25 feet in order to bring the existing home into setback conformity was recommended for approval in conjunction with the rezoning request by the planning commission.
Applicant Hugh Glidewell on behalf of Carrollton Water Tower, LLLP, is requesting rezoning of approximately 10.88 acres, located at 501 Lovvorn Road. The tract is located on the northeast intersection of Lovvorn Road and First Street directly adjacent to Mandeville Mill Lofts. Glidewell is requesting a rezoning from M-1 Light Industry to Mixed Use Planned Development in order to develop a mixed use development, including 98 garden style apartments, self-storage units, and a commercial outparcel.
The planning commission recommended approval with the condition that the commercial outparcel shall be limited to the uses for retail sales and service, indoor recreation, office, restaurant and brewery. There were three people at the planning commission speaking in favor of the request and one person in opposition.
Applicant Fairfield Tributaries is requesting annexation and rezoning of 34.41 acres located at 831 Horsley Mill Road from Carroll County jurisdiction to a Residential Planned Development. The applicant is proposing a 74-lot single family subdivision.
The applicant submitted the waivers with the request which included no installation of curb and gutter along Horsley Mill Road, no sidewalk along Horsley Mill Road, more than 19 lots served by a single cul-de-sac, use of open space to meet minimum recreation requirement of five percent and use of 25 percent common space for stormwater management to in order to utilize existing lake for stormwater management.
The planning commission recommended approval with the condition of two buffers being installed. There were five residents present at the planning commission meeting speaking in opposition of this request.
