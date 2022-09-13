The city of Carrollton held their regular scheduled council meeting on Monday evening to present a proclamation, review two resolutions and a rezoning request.
Mayor Betty Cason called the meeting to order with all council members present except Councilman Jim Watters and Councilwoman Jacqueline Bridges.
Cason presented a proclamation marking September as National Recovery Month. According to the proclamation, "behavioral health is an essential part of health and one’s overall wellness and recovery from alcohol and other drug use occurs every day through a variety of recovery support resources and treatment programs."
According to the proclamation, the recovery month theme for 2022 is “recovery is for everyone: every person, every family, every community” to remind people in recovery and those who support them that no one is alone in the journey through recovery.
A resolution for design stands for single family and townhome developments was unanimously tabled and will be discussed at a future meeting.
The applicant, Middle Street Partners ReDevelopment, LLC, requested the rezoning of approximately 17.16 acres, located on the northwest intersection of Central High Road and Centennial Drive to rezone from C-2 General Commercial to Mixed Use Planned Development in order to develop a 266-unit mixed use development, including a live-work building along Central High Road and a commercial outparcel on Central High Road.
This request was tabled by the Carrollton Planning Commission at the July 12 regular meeting and was to be reconsidered in August. Subsequently, the Aug. 9 meeting was canceled due to the lack of a quorum. Therefore, the planning commission did not vote or make a final recommendation on this request before sending it to the council.
A traffic impact analysis is to be completed prior to the submission of civil plans or the issuance of a Land Disturbance Permit at the recommendation of staff, according to City Manager David Brooks. Any upgrades warranted by the proposed development will be completed at the developer’s expense.
The council voted unanimously to table the rezoning request until next month to allow for more research on concerns such as the traffic analysis.
The city of Carrollton Redevelopment Authority is a nine-person board appointed by the Carrollton Mayor & Council and consists of residents of Carroll County.
There were nine members appointed at the council meeting since all nine’s terms had expired.
Mark Foster, Fred O’Neal and Gilbert ‘Bubba’ Barker are recommended for appointment for one-year terms to the Redevelopment Authority, terms expiring Dec. 31, 2023.
Kirby Butler, Eric Simmons and Becky Cranford are recommended for appointment for two-year terms to the Redevelopment Authority, terms expiring Dec. 31, 2024.
Brian Dill, David Brooks and Dr. Brenden Kelly are recommended for appointment for three-year terms to the Redevelopment Authority, terms expiring Dec. 31, 2025.
The board appointments were unanimously approved.
