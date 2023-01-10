During the Carrollton City Council monthly meeting held on Monday, the council approved the rezoning requests for consideration and appointed a few individuals to community boards after taking a moment to deter from the agenda to make a special presentation.
Mayor Betty Cason called the meeting to order with all council members present. Before diving into the agenda items, the council gave a special recognition to James A. “Jim” Gill, to celebrate his accomplishments and service to Carrollton.
According to the proclamation read by Cason during the meeting, Gill graduated from Jordan High School in Columbus and furthered his education by earning a degree from South Georgia Junior College, Columbus State University, the Georgia Banking School at the University of Georgia, and the School of Banking of the south at Louisiana State University.
Gill started his career in banking in 1958 with Columbus Bank and Trust, now Synovus Financial Corporation. He moved to Carrollton in 1984 as president and chief executive officer of the Citizens Bank and Trust of west Georgia, where it joined Synovus and served as chairman of the board until he retired in 2007. He also served as the chairman of the board of River City Bank until he retired again in 2010. He joined the University of West Georgia and their foundation office as interim assistant vice president and vice president until he retired for a third time in 2015.
Gill’s avid support of the University of West Georgia and having served on their board of trustees, booster club president, the presidential search committee, the inauguration committee and other committees was recognized when he was named honorary alumnus.
Gill has volunteered his time and service in many community service organizations including Sertoma International, the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, the Carroll County Payroll Authority, Carroll Tomorrow, Tanner Medical Foundation, Carroll City County Hospital Authority, Hospice Care of Carroll County, West Central Technical College Foundation, Boy Scouts of America, rotary club, Carrollton High School athletic booster club, Carroll County Leaders Association and friends of the association of remarkable citizens.
According to Cason, he served as the chairman of the payroll authority for nearly 30 years.
The first rezoning request considered by the council was from applicant Joel Richards to rezone his property located at 108 Colt Drive from R-20 single family residential to R-T residential townhome in order to construct an accessory dwelling for his daughter, who is blind, at the home.
Currently, the Unified Development Ordinance does not allow accessory dwellings in any residential district except estate residential. The existing lot is too small for this zoning designation. R-T allows for multifamily uses on a single lot with a density of six units per acre. The council unanimously voted to approve this request 4-0.
The other request considered by the council was from applicant Josh Chapman on behalf of Linco Development Company to rezone seven parcels in the Maple Street Commons planned development located on Maple Street. The request is to rezone these parcels from mixed used planned development to C-2 general commercial. The applicant states in the application that the planned development has been piecemeal developed and rezoned and that the current designation is “defunct and hard to market consistently.”
According to the Carrollton Planning Department analysis and report, five of the parcels are undeveloped. One parcel is the site of the Food Lion shopping center and another parcel has office condos on it that will be transitioned to a phase of the assisted living facility that is under construction. The council voted to unanimously approve this request 4-0.
The council considered adding a technology fee to citizen citations in the case of multiple citations and convictions. According to the resolution, an information technology fee shall be added to any fine imposed by the Municipal Court for any conviction of any state law or local ordinance within the municipal jurisdiction. According to the resolution, in the event of multiple violations the fee shall be charged per violation of any of the laws or ordinances of the city of Carrollton or any laws of the state of Georgia. The fee will be $10. This resolution was unanimously approved by the council 4-0.
There are two vacancies on the Downtown Carrollton Main Street Advisory Board with Stephanie Lister and Erika Smith’s current terms ending. The Board voted to re-nominate Smith for reappointment by the council. Smith was filling a partial term that ended Nov. 30, 2022. The Board also voted to re-nominate Lister to serve a second term. If appointed, both terms would be effective immediately and continue through Dec. 31, 2024. Both women’s appointment was unanimously approved by the council 4-0.
The city of Carrollton Payroll Development Authority is a five-person board consisting of the mayor of Carrollton, the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce board chairman and three additional members appointed by the mayor and council. Jim Gill, Tim Warren and Michelle Morgan terms have expired.
City staff is providing a recommendation of reappointment for Warren and Morgan, and recommend appointing Nick Martin to fill Gill’s seat. Warren, Morgan, and Martin were all unanimously approved by the council to be on the payroll authority.
The next Carrollton City Council meeting will be Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.