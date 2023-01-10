During the Carrollton City Council monthly meeting held on Monday, the council approved the rezoning requests for consideration and appointed a few individuals to community boards after taking a moment to deter from the agenda to make a special presentation.

Mayor Betty Cason called the meeting to order with all council members present. Before diving into the agenda items, the council gave a special recognition to James A. “Jim” Gill, to celebrate his accomplishments and service to Carrollton.

