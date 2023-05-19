The Carrollton City Council met for their May City Council Work Session Thursday morning to discuss two rezoning requests, two special use permits, and potential electric vehicle charging stations.

The first request discussed was an Annexation, rezoning, and Special use Permit Requested by Foundry V Lane LLC the request would annex 1.46 acres from Carroll County to R-M and permit a special use request to increase the density from 240 to 280 units. The Planning Commission approved the change 7-0 contingent on three conditions which were, “Repair existing inoperable gates and provide law enforcement access, Install Flock cameras at the entrances of the development, and install security cameras in the parking area.”

