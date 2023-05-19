The Carrollton City Council met for their May City Council Work Session Thursday morning to discuss two rezoning requests, two special use permits, and potential electric vehicle charging stations.
The first request discussed was an Annexation, rezoning, and Special use Permit Requested by Foundry V Lane LLC the request would annex 1.46 acres from Carroll County to R-M and permit a special use request to increase the density from 240 to 280 units. The Planning Commission approved the change 7-0 contingent on three conditions which were, “Repair existing inoperable gates and provide law enforcement access, Install Flock cameras at the entrances of the development, and install security cameras in the parking area.”
All three changes relate to security problems that the complex has previously experienced. According to the Planning Department’s Staff Analysis and Report, over the last 12 months, the Foundry has had 207 Emergency 911 and 46 police cases have been worked in the development.
The second request was a rezoning of .3 acres at 212 Alabama Street from General Commercial to Central Business District. The Planning Commission approved the vote 7-0. The lot is small and part of the parking lot for the adjacent tract. There was not much discussion from the council over the rezoning.
The second rezoning is a 20.28 acre area that would be rezoned from Estate Residential to Planned Development. According to the Planning Commission Motion and Recommendation in the agenda packet, “The Planning Commission voted to recommend approval with conditions, however; after the vote, the motion failed and ultimately resulted in denial of the rezoning request.” The motion ended with two voting in favor and five against.
The staff recommended approval of the request under the conditions that the developer complies with R-8 zoning landscape requirements, R-8 zoning setback requirements, the sidewalk waiver be denied, the developer must accommodate two-car garages as shown in the renderings, and the establishment of the HOA must occur prior to any Certificate of Occupancy.
The second special use permit was to utilize the former Alley Cat Cafe as a microbrewery called Dream City Brewing. The land is 0.07 acres and the special use permit was approved 7-0 by the Planning Commission of 120 Newnan Street. Staff did not recommend any conditions of the approval.
The City of Carrollton discussed the possibility of electric vehicle charging stations coming to high density areas within the city. Talks are in the preliminary stages with potential grants being discussed by the City Council and staff. A few of the locations mentioned potentially being the destination of EV charging stations were Hobbs Farm and the City Hall parking lot.
The rezoning and special use permits will be looked at during the June City Council meeting on June 5. During the meeting the City Council also will be making four appointments to the Arts Commission as well make appointments to the Carroll County Library Advisory Board.
