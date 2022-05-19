Rezoning requests were a large part of Carrollton's City Council's work session on Thursday morning.
Community Development Director Erica Studdard presented three rezoning requests for consideration.
Alma Campos requested to rezone 0.47 acres located at 566 Newnan Road from C-3 neighborhood commercial to C-3 general commercial.
Studdard stated that Campos has plans to use the property for a paint body shop using the existing building.
According to Studdard, Campos has agreed to make necessary improvements to the building and parking lot, if approved.
The planning commission voted to approve this request with conditions that the applicant must adhere to the site design standards for commercial developments in the unified development ordinance, including landscaping, sidewalks, parking and building facades.
There was a request from Blackwhit Partners, LLC on behalf of property owner Heritage Centers II, LLC to rezone 10-plus acres located on Northwinds Boulevard, Wisteria Landing phase two, from R-20 single family residential to residential planned development.
The applicant has proposed to construct 31 detached single-family homes on the remaining lots.
The planning commission recommended approval with the condition that the developer shall establish enforceable declaration of covenants and restrictions, including all covenants constituting zoning conditions, and shall establish a Property Owners Association with the right and obligation to enforce such covenants and restrictions prior to issuance of building permits for the single- family residences.
Colin Bennett on behalf of Smith Douglas Homes requested to rezone 24.73 acres consisting of two tracts of land located on Morgan Road from ER-3 estate residential to R-M residential multifamily for tract one and tract to remain R-M residential multifamily to combine the tracts and develop a subdivision with 90 single family homes.
There was an extensive list of conditions to go along with the recommended approval regarding architectural standards for the structures, road improvement, homeowners association and standards for renting the properties.
During the planning commission meeting there were five people speaking in opposition of this request.
There was a traffic study conducted for Brock Street to comply with the conditions set for the proposed townhome development.
A summary of the study findings stated the intersection of Highway 27 and Brock Street will not meet warrants for traffic signal operation after the development if the warrant analysis is conducted excluding the side street right turns.
The study stated further that GDOT may require the addition of a separate lane for right turns.
Members of the council questioned the ability to add a right lane due to the Popeye’s parking lot being in place, and concluding that the developer will have to find a solution.
There will be three upcoming vacancies on the Carrollton Arts Commission.
Marilyn Glass will have completed two three-year terms on June 30, 2022. The Arts Commission recommends Mimi Gentry to succeed her. Her term would end June 30, 2025.
Penny Ayers will have completed two three-year terms on June 30, 2022. The Arts Commission recommends Dr. Howard Seeman to succeed her. His term would end June 30, 2025.
Katie Gambrell has resigned from the commission with one year remaining on her first term, which would end June 30, 2023. The Arts Commission recommends Brett Baxley to complete her term.
If appointed by the council, the new members’ terms would be effective July 1, 2022, and continue through June 30, 2023 and 2025. At that time they would be eligible for reappointment to new three-year terms.
These items will be voted on at the June 6 council meeting beginning at 6 p.m.
