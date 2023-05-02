Rezoning requests and board appointments dominated Carrollton’s City Council’s agenda at their meeting Monday evening.
The Council took a look at primarily rezoning requests as well as appointments to the Board of Development Appeals and the Historic Preservation Commission. Councilman Jim Watters was not physically present at the meeting but joined via telephone.
The Carrollton City Council began their agenda by recognizing the 2022-2023 Carrollton Youth as well as completing a proclamation that May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
The council then moved on to the first of two rezoning requests. Richard Haney Jr. was looking to rezone a single-family residential to a residential townhouse in Ward 3. The land is located at 210 Adamson Avenue and the request was made in order to construct an accessory dwelling. Haney stated that he wanted to tear down a barn and replace it with a three car garage that has living quarters above.
The only condition recommended by the planning commission was, “Additional site development is limited to the construction of one accessory dwelling.” The planning commission voted 8-0 in favor. The City Council also voted unanimously in favor of the rezoning.
The second request was from Terra Verde Holdings and Themis Asset Recovery who was looking to rezone the parcel at 1455 Highway 26 South, 33 & 125 Brock Street, Windmill Way, and Cottage Hill Road. The land totals to be about 38.4 acres.
The planning commission voted to deny the request 7-1 which meant they left no recommendations. However, staff made four recommendations on the rezoning which included limiting to no more than 280 units, access to Windmill Park Phase 1 is limited to emergency vehicles only and should be restricted by a gate, a 75 foot planned buffer shall be installed adjacent to Windmill Park, Plantation Walk, and the Reserve subdivision using buffer trees, and professional on-site management for the project should be required.
Every minute of the time to speak for and against the proposal was utilized by both sides. Citizens from surrounding neighborhoods expressed concerns for the noise, traffic, safety, and environmental aspects.
Councilman Brett Ledbetter talked about making sure the developer for the property is right for what Carrollton needs. His motion to approve came with two conditions in addition to staff recommendations. First, the project must be started within 24 months or it will revert to its original zoning and second, that the developer must be the initially proposed Middle Street Partners or it would have to be re-approved by the council. A second to the motion was never made causing the motion to die on the floor.
The next item was a special use permit for light industry in a general commercial zoning district. The applicant was Superior Recreational Products who wanted to use a space they had previously used at Lake Carroll Mall after their primary facility was being reconstructed due to a fire. The plan is to use the space exactly how it was used previously, however, this time it will be because Superior Recreational Products are expanding.
The planning commission approved of the request 7-0 the member that did not vote was Jonathan Hardesty who did not vote because he was the applicant for the request. The City Council unanimously voted to approve.
The City Council then moved to amend the Unified Development Ordinance regarding Farm Wineries and Distilleries and the Code of Ordinances Amendments for alcoholic beverages. The changes allow Farm Wineries and Distilleries to be located in zoning M-1 and M-2 as well as C-1, C-2, and C-3 zoning when approved for a special use permit.
The last items were the Board of Development Appeals and the Historic Preservation Committee. For the Board of Development Appeals, Peggy Philpot was re-approved and Maury Leibowitz agreed to serve. Both were approved unanimously. As for the Historic Preservation Commission, Julie McRae and Susan Biggeser agreed to replace Carolyn Aycock and Catherine Minor. Both were approved unanimously.
