Carrollton City council discussed rezonings and annexations during their Monday evening meeting.
Mayor Betty Cason called the meeting to order with all the council members present.
John Sammon, on behalf of Benchmark Brokers, told council “time is the killer of all deals” prior to requesting to table a part of the rezoning request while he works out potential deals with developers. Sammon still wanted the council to consider rezoning the house on the property and 0.4 acres to neighborhood commercial and is “willing to do O-I.”
There was no one present to speak in opposition of rezoning the house and 0.4 acres or the tabling of rezoning the rest of the property. The council voted to approve annexing the 0.4 into the city of Carrollton and rezoning it O-I and tabling the request on the rest of the property with a 3-1 vote. Councilmember Jim Watters voted against the request.
The Carrollton Independent School System requested to annex and rezone 85.62 acres of multiple properties from various zoning designations within Carroll County jurisdiction to the city of Carrollton O-I office institutional, which is the same zoning that they have on their current campus. There is 0.21 acres the school system is asking to rezoning to Carrollton residential planned development in order to combine with the existing tract located at 209 Plantation Walk.
The purpose would be used to support future activities of Carrollton Independent School System. According to Community Development Director Erica Studdard, the only concerns from residents was that there was not a set plan for what the school system plans to do with the property, but “it is just not there yet.”
The council voted to unanimously approve annexation and rezoning this property for the Carrollton Independent School System.
The council discussed a fiscal year 2023 budget amendment regarding assisting the city of Villa Rica with funding a second mobile crisis unit. There is an intergovernmental agreement between Carrollton and Villa Rica to assist with funding the second mobile crisis unit at $79,806 for Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 at a pro-rata amount of $59,854.50 through June 30, 2023. The council voted unanimously to approve this budget amendment.
Brooks stated that he received an email from David Mecklin, who serves as the municipal court judge, that the current municipal court public defender has resigned to take another job. Mecklin is currently looking for someone to take his place and has recommended Dane Garland, a local attorney with many years of criminal law experience. Garland also currently serves as a public defender for state court and expressed interest in taking the job, per Brooks. The council voted to unanimously approve Garland as the public defender for Municipal court.
Jonathan Dorsey, Executive Director of Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, advised that there is a vacancy on the Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors. The vacant position was formerly held by Judy Rowell, who recently passed away. The CACVB Board is requesting the council appoint Jim Rowell, the husband of Judy Rowell to complete her term ending June 30, 2024.
Jim is a retired educator and an active member of the Bowdon Area Historical Society and several other organizations, boards and committees, as was his wife, Judy. Jim has indicated he would be willing to serve if it was the desire of the council, per Dorsey. The council unanimously voted to approve this board appointment.
