The Carrollton City Council met Monday evening for their meeting that was centered around a rezoning request application by Huffman Group LLC. The City Council also discussed the FY22 Audit Presentation, a rezoning request on 805 Fertilla Street, a resolution for the potential inclusive playground, and a resolution regarding the settlement of a lawsuit.
The meeting started with the FY22 Audit Presentation. J. Chris Hollifield of Rushton presented the audit to the city council. Hollifield said, “The audit went very smoothly.”
Both Mayor Betty Cason and Hollifield were complimentary of the work done by Kevin Bush and Jim Tripplet in regards to working with Rushton on the completion of the audit. The first part of the presentation given by Hollifield gave an unmodified opinion on the audit which said, “the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the City of Carrollton.”
The first rezoning request was for 805 Fertilla Street that was looking to rezone from single family residential to a residential townhouse. The request had already been approved by the planning commission 9-0 with one member being absent from the vote. There was no development associated with the request from the owner Sharon Muse and the request was only made to make sure the current property was correctly zoned. Nobody from the public spoke in opposition to Muse's request and the council approved the request unanimously
The second rezone request is an area at Cedar Street, Thurman Street and Thomas Newell Way. The request from Huffman Group LLC was to move from a general commercial to residential planned development. The plan’s conditions includes the a maximum number of 171 units, residences neighboring Thurman Street, Thomas Newell Way or Cedar Street must be facing the street, professional on-site management is required, vehicular access into the development shall be provided on Thomas Newell Way, and vehicular access onto Thurman Street shall be designed to discourage vehicles from traveling north on Thurman Street. After the Huffman Group representative asked the city council to consider a vote rather than table the rezoning Jim Watters made a motion to approve. The motion did not receive a second and eventually died. However, after some confusion was cleared and the council discussed what would happen going forward, the motion was made again and received a second and passed unanimously by the council.
The council took a look at resolution 06-2023 regarding the approval and adoption of the concept plan for the City of Carrollton Inclusion Playground. The resolution approved the fundraising group to begin fundraising and developing a plan to develop the Inclusion Playground. The resolution also stated that, “the Mayor and City Council of Carrollton do hereby approve and adopt the Preliminary Plan for the Inclusion Playground.” The resolution concluded saying, “with the understanding that the Preliminary Plan is conceptual in nature, is intended to show the general location of the Inclusion Playground in Hobbs Farm Park, and may require changes, subject to staff approval, as the actual development occurs.”
The city council approved the resolution unanimously.
The council then proceeded to enter executive session regarding the settlement of a lawsuit. Upon exiting the executive session, the city attorney, Nevin Smith, read out the recommendation of the resolution between the City of Carrollton and Q Hayward Holdings. The issue was whether or not the city would offer sewer to a subdivision off of Highway 61 outside of the city limits.
“This is a special set of circumstances where certain communications with the plaintiff were alleged to make a commitment on behalf of the city to provide sewer to this extra territorial project,” Smith said.
According to the terms of the agreement, the city will provide the project that will consist of 263 housing units with access to the city’s sewer line. The developer in return will have to pay 150% of the current tap fees for sewers, which is $9,150 per unit which is a fixed number for the first five years. The sewer charge for residents of the neighborhood will also be forced to pay a rate of 150% compared to city residents. The sewer charge will not receive a fixed number like the tap fee. Each customer will pay a $12 a month maintenance charge. The developer will have to pay a $150,000 lift station dedication fee which adds to $3,000 per horsepower of the pumps operating the lift station. The developer would also give a 50% reimbursement of all repairs necessary.
“Once the agreement is reached, the plaintiff would dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice against the city and all of the individual defendants," Smith said.
The motion to authorize the city attorney to execute any further requirements for the settlements was passed 4-0.
