The Carrollton City Council met Monday evening for their meeting that was centered around a rezoning request application by Huffman Group LLC. The City Council also discussed the FY22 Audit Presentation, a rezoning request on 805 Fertilla Street, a resolution for the potential inclusive playground, and a resolution regarding the settlement of a lawsuit.

The meeting started with the FY22 Audit Presentation. J. Chris Hollifield of Rushton presented the audit to the city council. Hollifield said, “The audit went very smoothly.”

