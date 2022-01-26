SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The Carrollton Cotillion held its 29th and 30th annual Noel Balls at Sunset Hills Country Club on December 17 and 18, respectively.
The 29th ball, which was scheduled to be held in 2020, was celebrated last month after being postponed due to the pandemic.
On both evenings, guests enjoyed an elegant dinner with music and dancing provided by Southern City Lights. The Carrollton Cotillion has a long-standing tradition of presenting young ladies after they have completed one year of college and distinguishing themselves as active, involved, and respected members of their community.
The debutantes formally presented at the 29th Noel Ball included Christian Danielle Pollard, Brianna Marie Colquitt, Aubrey Christine Wynn, Ansley Chloe Elliott, Hadley Herrington Green, Danielle Grace Kiser, Sara Katherin Pike, Rebekah Faith Rooks.
Presented at the 30th Noel Ball were Presley Alexa Walker, Reese Elisabeth Wallis, Jenna Kayleigh Kinard, Lillian Marie Cary, Lauren Makenzie Taylor, (back row) Elizabeth Victoria Haney, Elizabeth Smith Morgan, Gracie Leighton Clifton, Sara Kate Entrekin, Caroline Patton Carter, Julia Elizabeth Deets, Rileigh Ann-Elizabeth Daniel, and Allie Jaye Dishman.
