The City of Carrollton is one step closer to receiving a $500,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for improving the Midtown Water Park near Adamson Square.
The DNR issued $8.4 million in outdoor recreation grant funds Thursday through its Land and Water Conservation Fund program. The department received 76 applications for these funds, and Carrollton was one of the 27 cities and counties across Georgia selected to move into the second round of applications.
Carrollton Parks Director Kent Johnston introduced a plan during a recent city council work session to upgrade Midtown’s parking, construct a new park entrance and demolish a building within the pool area. A playground, picnic pavilion and walking path are also part of the project.
Johnston asked the city council to approve submitting a pre-application for the $500,000 grant from the DNR. That approval was given during the Oct. 5 council meeting.
“With this Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, we have done pavilions around town over the years,” Johnston said in September. “This is a pretty good fit. My thoughts are to try to re-orient Midtown Water Park. Right now, there is inadequate parking over there and we want to make a beautiful entrance into it. We almost need to raze the whole place.”
The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a federal grant program funded by the National Park Service and is administered by the Department of Natural Resources. It provides funding for the renovation of outdoor recreation lands and facilities. Eligible applicants include qualified local governments and recreation authorities.
Funding is provided by the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program, a grant and loan program administered by the DNR and authorized by the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act.
The selected applicants are invited to submit formal application proposals, which will be presented to the National Park Service for final approval. Grantees are required to match the grants, which will make a $17.8 million impact on Georgia’s parks and recreation areas.
The next applications are due from these local governments in May, according to the Land and Water Conservation Fund website. They will then be sent to the National Park Service in June, and final approval of the grant will be this fall.
Through this program, grants and loans are given for the purpose of supporting local parks and trails as well as protecting critical conservation lands, providing stewardship to state parks, state lands and wildlife management areas.
This is all contingent on the 2021 SPLOST passing next month, City Manager Tim Grizzard said during the September work session. Voters will decide on March 16 whether the county and its cities can continue to collect a one-cent sales tax for capital projects, and Carrollton expects to collect $23 million through this tax over the six-year collection period.
Grizzard told the newspaper on Friday it would take about $2 million to completely renovate the Midtown Water Park, but this grant will fund a quarter of their plans.
