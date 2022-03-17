Thirteen Carrollton City Schools students have been named district-level winners in the Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition and have advanced to the regional contest.
At Carrollton Elementary School, kindergartner Raegan Ellison won her grade level with a story titled “Buldogz Basckit Bol.” Rebekah Mosteller’s work, “The Hidden Door,” earned her first-grade honors. Serenity Reckner, who wrote “Little Red Gliding Hood,” represents second grade and Allyiah Packer third grade with “Dangerous Space.”
Carrollton Upper Elementary School fourth grader Lilly Kate Hitzeman won with “The Special Quest,” and Liberty Thomaston represents fifth grade with “How Deep is Our Why?” Landon Blankinship’s work, “The First Day,” won the sixth grade honor.
William Rogers took seventh grade honors with “A Good Sister is Hard to Find.” Eighth grader Jayden Kennedy is representing the district with “The Countdown.”
At Carrollton High School, Niyla Denson is representing the freshman class with her work, “Where I’m From.” Sophomore Autumn Martin’s “Diane Drewitt’s Point of No Return,” earned her top honors, “One Big Enigma” by Karley Hagan represents 11th grade and Keanna Jackson won the senior honor with “Me, My Brain, and Heart.”
The 13 writers will now compete in the West Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency regional competition with other school district winners from Carroll, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties. The RESA-level winners will then advance to state competition this spring.
According to the state Department of Education, the purpose of the Young Georgia Authors (YGA) writing competition is to encourage students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.
The competition has been engaging Georgia students for more than two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K-12. It is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors (GLAS) and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia DOE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.