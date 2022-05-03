A special recognition ceremony held last month recognized two Carrollton City Schools teachers who received top honors for their literacy focus.
Carrollton Upper Elementary School fourth grade teacher Jessica Hughes was named the "2022 Literacy for Life Teacher of the Year," while long-time Carrollton Elementary School teacher Lisa Fowlkes earned honorable mention for her nomination. Both teachers were nominated by school leadership for the honor.
Carrollton Upper Elementary served as host for the April 13 event, with runners-up from other schools also in attendance.
Jilian Hanna heads up the awards program in partnership with the H3O Group, a Georgia nonprofit that focuses on educational initiatives with the overall objective to help individuals to become more cohesive productive citizens.
“Literary for Life is geared toward one goal – breaking the cycle of illiteracy in America,” said Hanna, who serves as Miss International City (Warner Robins) and has chosen her work to combat illiteracy as her primary platform focus.
In addition to the H3O Group, other partnering organizations are assisting her in the effort.
Carrollton Upper Elementary School Principal Stacy Lawler said Hughes is the “poster child” for the award.
“As one of the leaders for our English/Language Arts department, Mrs. Hughes has been so very impactful in enriching our ELA curriculum,” said Lawler. “She serves as a mentor for some of our younger teachers and is quick to jump in wherever she is needed."
"One of the biggest areas that she has impacted is our celebration of diversity at the CUE," explained Lawler, "From leading our celebrations and recognitions of all the different cultures to making sure that our classroom libraries represent all students, she is the epitome of the teacher who can teach all kids.”
Kylie Carroll, Carrollton Elementary School principal, said Fowlkes, who is retiring at the end of this school year, is a highly regarded educator whose passion for teaching, coupled with the wisdom of three decades of experience, made her the obvious choice to nominate for the award.
“Lisa is a gem! She loves all kids and has a natural gift for teaching children to read and love reading,” said Carroll. “She is truly loved and respected by students, parents and her colleagues.”
