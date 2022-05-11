When a baker's dozen of Carrollton City Schools teachers and staff leave their classrooms and offices at the end of this month, they will be taking 333 years of service contributed to their professions with them.
Tuesday night, 13 classroom teachers from the school system's elementary, junior high and high schools, in addition to several members of support departments such as transportation and school nutrition, were introduced by their principals and department heads and presented a special gift by Superintendent Mark Albertus and Board Chairman David Godwin.
The special ceremony was the focal point of the May meeting of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education that was held at the Joshua Mabry Center for the Arts on the Carrollton High School campus.
The recognition included the reading of comments about each retiring teacher and staff member that were contributed by current and past colleagues.
A common thread among the tributes included words like dedication, patience, caring, compassionate, and supportive. Glistening eyes could be seen among many of the honorees as the comments were read aloud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.