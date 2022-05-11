Carrollton City Schools Retirees

Thirteen retiring classroom teachers and support personnel representing a combined 313 years of service in the classroom and other departments with the Carrollton City Schools were recognized on Tuesday during the board of education's May meeting. Pictured, front row, from left, are Susan Buttorf, Kim Hungerford, Cindy Lamb and Robin Smith. Shown on the back row, from left, are Cindy Cantrell, Tanya McCall, Jennifer Gunnells and Sally Ingui. Not pictured were Mike Lewis, Tracy Rainwater, Melanie Shackleford, Suzie Standifer and Mike Lewis.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH

When a baker's dozen of Carrollton City Schools teachers and staff leave their classrooms and offices at the end of this month, they will be taking 333 years of service contributed to their professions with them.

Tuesday night, 13 classroom teachers from the school system's elementary, junior high and high schools, in addition to several members of support departments such as transportation and school nutrition, were introduced by their principals and department heads and presented a special gift by Superintendent Mark Albertus and Board Chairman David Godwin.

The special ceremony was the focal point of the May meeting of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education that was held at the Joshua Mabry Center for the Arts on the Carrollton High School campus.

The recognition included the reading of comments about each retiring teacher and staff member that were contributed by current and past colleagues.

A common thread among the tributes included words like dedication, patience, caring, compassionate, and supportive. Glistening eyes could be seen among many of the honorees as the comments were read aloud.

