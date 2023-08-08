OPEN HOUSE

Carrollton Elementary School held an open house for new kindergarten and pre-k students Tuesday. Pictured are (left to right) teacher Hannah Shadrix, paraprofessional Miranda Brock, new student Evelyn Cruz and her mother, Cony Mayren. The Carrollton City Schools open the new school year on Monday, August 14.

 Photo by

Dan Minish

Note: Teachers began contacting families beginning August 1 to schedule appointments for Open House.

Carrollton Elementary School