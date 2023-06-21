SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Carrollton City Schools has been recognized once again for providing an exceptional working environment as a “Top Workplaces 2023” honoree, awarded this time by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The district was recognized as the first place finalist in the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s “Best Places to Work” program in 2018.
The AJC awards were based on surveys conducted by Energage, LLC, an employee engagement technology partner of the newspaper. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.
“This prestigious award is a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of our exceptional staff who consistently go above and beyond to create an environment where students thrive, “ said Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Dr. Anna Clifton.
“Our district’s success is built upon a culture of collaboration, innovation, and a shared passion for education.,” Dr. Clifton noted.
She added, “We are immensely proud of this achievement and will continue to prioritize the well-being and professional growth of our employees, ensuring that they have the support and resources they need to excel in their roles of supporting our kids, families, and community.”
According to the AJC, a record 7,998 companies were nominated or asked to participate by employees and community members for the 2023 Top Workplaces ranking process. Of those nominated, 332 companies participated in the no-cost scientific survey program. These companies represent 98,438 workers in the Atlanta region.
Any public, private, nonprofit or governmental employer with a minimum of 50 employees in the 17-county metro region was eligible.
Based on employee feedback scores, the 2023 top 175 includes 25 large companies, 71 midsize companies and 79 small companies.
The AJC issued the following statement in a press release about this year’s Top Workplaces: “We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the organizations that made it to the Atlanta’s top 175 workplaces in 2023. Your dedication to excellence is an inspiration to us all, and we look forward to seeing how you continue to shape the future of work in Atlanta and beyond.”
Energage CEO Eric Rubino said earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies because it comes authentically from their employees.
“That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
Employers are ranked in groups of similar size, and those that score high enough are recognized as Top Workplaces. Official rankings are revealed at the Top Workplaces Awards celebration and in the Top Workplaces Special Section of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in August.
