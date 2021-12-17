Carrollton City Schools offer new scholarship

Carrollton City Schools recently announced that they are offering a new scholarship in the memory of former school resource officer Jason Rowell.
The Officer Jason Rowell #208 Memorial Scholarship honors the life and legacy of Rowell, who recently lost hist battle with cancer earlier in the year.
The award was started by his wife, Amy, and honors his contributions to the Carrollton community to inspire students to pursue law enforcement, military, or criminal justice careers.
Some of the requirements for the scholarship include a minimum grade point average of 2.5, good academic and disciplinary standing, and a one-page essay that discusses what it means to be joyful.
“I think Jason would be honored to know that every year he is still giving to the community he loved,” said Amy. “It’s easy to picture the type of student he would have like to receive the scholarship — he would want someone who works hard.
“Not someone who necessarily has straight A’s, but someone who works hard and doesn’t cut corners. Jason was a very hard worker and took pride in everything he did.”
According to school officials, Rowell was a fixture at Friday night Trojan football games and a daily friend and role model.
In addition, he had a love of music and volunteered his time with Bert’s Big Adventure, mentoring children with chronic and terminal illnesses.
Amy noted Jason’s ability to find joy despite difficult circumstances and said she looks forward to learning about students who do the same when facing obstacles.
“Even amongst the hardships that he faced, Jason found joy,” said Amy. “Joy and happiness are different.
“He wasn’t always happy about his situation, but he was joyful. I hope to read about how others have found joy in difficult situations. It will keep his memory alive for many years.”
