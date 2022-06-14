Although several forms of public notice were issued in advance, only coordinators, program directors and support staff and a single member of the local news media were in attendance at an 8 a.m. Tuesday morning when a "Federal Program Stakeholder Advisory Meeting" was held by the Carrollton City Schools at the system's Support Services Building on Tom Reeve Drive.
"We previously held teacher and staff meetings, as well as parent engagement meetings prior to Tuesday morning, when this topic was discussed and information provided," said Ginger Harper, director of federal programs for the school system.
"By law we are required to post a notice and have a public meeting in which this is discussed," Harper noted.
The meeting included a review of the system's "Consolidated Local Education Plan (CLIP), Comprehensive Needs Assessment Overview, Program Effectiveness, and Stakeholder Input."
A printed outline highlighted a brief review of several federal grant programs that benefit students, teachers, staff and parents in a variety of ways.
Overviews of the following programs were provided:
Title I-Part A: Improving Achievement of Disadvantaged Students
Title I, Part C: Education of Migratory Students
Title II, Part A: Supporting Effective Instruction
Title III- Part A: Language Instruction for Limited English Proficient
Title III-A: Immigrants
Title IV, Part A: Student Support and Academic Enrichment
Title IV, Part B: 21st Century Community Learning Centers
Title X, Part C: McKinney-Vento Education of Homeless Children and Youth
Individuals with Disabilities Act, Part B: (ages 3-22)
Individuals with Disabilities Act Preschool Part C: (ages 3-5)
State Preschool
ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) Funds
Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) Perkins V
Literacy for Learning, Living, and Leading (L4GA)
The noted programs feature an assortment of federally grants that fund a wide range of support focused on:
improving academic achievement and education of disadvantaged students and migratory children
improving the effectiveness of teachers, principals and other school leaders
language instruction for limited English proficient students
student support and academic achievement
21st Century Community Learning Centers
McKinney-Vento Education for Homeless Children and Youth
Individuals with Disabilities Education Act Flow: Part B
Individuals with Disabilities Education Act Preschool: Part C
State Preschool
ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds
Career, Technical and Agricultural (CTAE) Perkins V
Literacy for Learning, Living and Leading (L4GA)
Collectively, the programs support a wide array of services and benefits, including:
salaries and benefits related to special education, pre-school education, student support and academic achievement
career, technical and agricultural education (CTAE)
consultants
counseling
instructional supplies
professional development
student field trips
mentors
Coronavirus aid, relief and economic security
literacy
numerous other programs and services
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.