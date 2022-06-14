Although several forms of public notice were issued in advance, only coordinators, program directors and support staff and a single member of the local news media were in attendance at an 8 a.m. Tuesday morning when a "Federal Program Stakeholder Advisory Meeting" was held by the Carrollton City Schools at the system's Support Services Building on Tom Reeve Drive.

"We previously held teacher and staff meetings, as well as parent engagement meetings prior to Tuesday morning, when this topic was discussed and information provided," said Ginger Harper, director of federal programs for the school system.

"By law we are required to post a notice and have a public meeting in which this is discussed," Harper noted.

The meeting included a review of the system's "Consolidated Local Education Plan (CLIP), Comprehensive Needs Assessment Overview, Program Effectiveness, and Stakeholder Input."

A printed outline highlighted a brief review of several federal grant programs that benefit students, teachers, staff and parents in a variety of ways.

Overviews of the following programs were provided:

Title I-Part A: Improving Achievement of Disadvantaged Students

Title I, Part C: Education of Migratory Students

Title II, Part A: Supporting Effective Instruction

Title III- Part A: Language Instruction for Limited English Proficient

Title III-A: Immigrants

Title IV, Part A: Student Support and Academic Enrichment

Title IV, Part B: 21st Century Community Learning Centers

Title X, Part C: McKinney-Vento Education of Homeless Children and Youth

Individuals with Disabilities Act, Part B: (ages 3-22)

Individuals with Disabilities Act Preschool Part C: (ages 3-5)

State Preschool

ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) Funds

Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) Perkins V

Literacy for Learning, Living, and Leading (L4GA)

The noted programs feature an assortment of federally grants that fund a wide range of support focused on:

improving academic achievement and education of disadvantaged students and migratory children

improving the effectiveness of teachers, principals and other school leaders

language instruction for limited English proficient students

student support and academic achievement

21st Century Community Learning Centers

McKinney-Vento Education for Homeless Children and Youth

Individuals with Disabilities Education Act Flow: Part B

Individuals with Disabilities Education Act Preschool: Part C

State Preschool

ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds

Career, Technical and Agricultural (CTAE) Perkins V

Literacy for Learning, Living and Leading (L4GA)

Collectively, the programs support a wide array of services and benefits, including:

salaries and benefits related to special education, pre-school education, student support and academic achievement

career, technical and agricultural education (CTAE)

consultants

counseling

instructional supplies

professional development

student field trips

mentors

Coronavirus aid, relief and economic security

literacy

numerous other programs and services

Trending Videos