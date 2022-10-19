Carrollton High ranked among best high schools n Georgia

Carrollton High School was ranked in the top 100 out of more than 400 public high schools across Georgia with the best teachers, according to a survey recently conducted by Niche, a platform for the school search process. Pictured in the classroom with his students is history and government instructor Michael Harvey, CHS's "2022-2023 Teacher of the Year."  

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Earlier this school year, Niche.com announced its overall assessments of school systems across the nation, and Carrollton City Schools were ranked as the eighth best public school district in Georgia.

However, a deeper look at the organization’s research also shows its review of districts in six specific categories, including which schools have the best teachers – a known component reflecting educational quality. Carrollton City Schools posted strong results in this segment, earning a rating of 11th best statewide.

