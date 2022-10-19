Earlier this school year, Niche.com announced its overall assessments of school systems across the nation, and Carrollton City Schools were ranked as the eighth best public school district in Georgia.
However, a deeper look at the organization’s research also shows its review of districts in six specific categories, including which schools have the best teachers – a known component reflecting educational quality. Carrollton City Schools posted strong results in this segment, earning a rating of 11th best statewide.
To determine the Best Teachers ranking, Niche reviewed a variety of metrics to establish its ranking outcome. Thirty percent is based on state assessment proficiency and survey responses on academics from students and parents. Parent/student Niche general surveys on teachers make up 25 percent of the score, followed by teacher absenteeism at 15 percent, teacher salary index at 10 percent, and the percentage of first/second-year teachers at 10 percent.
The last considerations are average teacher salary and the student-teacher ratio at 5 percent each.
“Quality teachers are essential to our mission to provide an exceptional experience and education at Carrollton City Schools,” said Dr. Mark Albertus, superintendent.
According to its website, Carrollton City Schools ranks second in Georgia for Most Diverse Districts, eighth for Best School Districts, 11th for Best Places to Teach, 13th for Best Districts for Athletes, and 17th for Best Teachers.
Carrollton City Schools was compared to 180 public school systems across Georgia.
Niche’s "2023 Best School Districts" rankings combine rigorous analysis of data from the U.S. and state Departments of Education for factors such as academics, teachers, culture & diversity, Niche’s and more with millions of reviews from students and parents about their local schools.
One of the leading platforms for the school search process, Niche was accessed by an estimated 75 million students and families, according to the its website.
