Editor's note: Thirty-three students were honored with scholarships from the Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation. Those recipients will be spotlighted in the coming weeks.
The Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation celebrated its 2022 scholarship awards at its first scholarship breakfast on April 19 at City Station. Approximately 150 students, parents, and donors gathered to recognize 33 students who received awards.
Through the generosity of private benefactors, the foundation added six new scholarship opportunities for students this year and awarded more than $43,000.
Two of the new scholarships offer multi-year awards that provide funding to students who will attend West Georgia Technical College or pursue an engineering degree at a four-year institution.
"We are excited to celebrate our scholarship recipients for the Class of 2022,” said Laurie Fleck, the foundation's executive director.
“These seniors are selected through an application process by a committee consisting of board, community, and school faculty members. It was a record year with more than 400 applications submitted," Fleck noted.
According to Fleck, the Foundation's scholarship program is one of the organization's most celebrated each year.
"These students have worked hard to reach this milestone," she said, "and we wish them the best of luck and hope that these awards will serve as a launching pad for continued success in college."
Beginning with the following two scholarships, The Times-Georgian will feature information on each scholarship and the 33 recipients for 2022 in a series during the next several days.
The Stanley Parkman/Times-Georgian Media Award
Grace Bergquist was awarded the Stanley Parkman/Times-Georgian Media Award at the first CCS Education Foundation scholarship breakfast on April 19 at City Station. The scholarship, established in 2007, honors the memory of Stanley Parkman, founder and long-time publisher of the Times-Georgian newspaper, sponsor of this scholarship. Mr. Parkman, whose four children are graduates of Carrollton High School, had been a strong supporter of the school system. Students eligible for this award must excel in at least one of the following Carrollton High School media programs: Yearbook, Broadcasting, Journalism, or Graphic Arts.
The Akoye Winston Warrior Scholarship
Ashontae Okoua was awarded the Akoye Winston Warrior Scholarship. This scholarship honors the memory of Akoye Winston. He was a seventh-grade student at Carrollton Junior High School in 2013. His mother, LaSonya Heard, his family, and the Pleasant Grove church family chose to honor his life by awarding a scholarship to a deserving Carrollton High School student.
