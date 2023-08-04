The City of Carrollton is meeting Monday, Aug. 7 with just three items on the agenda. Harry Preston being presented with a Key to the City. There is a rezoning request for 527 Cedar Street looking to switch from a R-10 Single Family Residential to Non-Residential Planned Development. Lastly, the 2023 Comprehensive Plan will be voted on by the full body.
Harry Preston is a local business owner who is receiving his Key to the City for having run “Harry T’s Car Wash & Lube” for 37 years in the City of Carrollton. He is also receiving the honor for providing car-washing services for some law enforcement vehicles at no charge for many years.
The rezoning request located at 527 Cedar Street is made up of .45 acres and is located in Ward 3, which is Councilmember Jim Watters ward. The applicant is Ronna Bush, the owner of Anchor Fitness which had shared the building with Jazi Salon. The request is to move from a Single-Family Residential to a Non-Residential Planned Development. The planning commission approved a recommendation to approve 7-0 contingent on the condition that there will be No free-standing signs or backlit box-cabinet signs on the site.
The reason for the request is because the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) requires that in order to alter the structure the zoning must be Non-Residential Planned Development. Without the rezoning the action would be non-conforming. The space will continue to be used as an indoor recreation facility with increased square footage.
“Our request will allow us to increase the square footage of our current space as well as alleviate a major concern in regards to through traffic ‘cutting through’ our property between Bankhead Highway and Cedar Street,” said Bush in her written narrative.
“It will also provide a safer environment for approximately 10% of our clients who live in the neighboring area and travel to Anchor by foot and bike any given day.”
As for the 2023 Comprehensive Plan, the City of Carrollton is required to make an updated Comprehensive Plan every five years to keep their compliance with the Department of Community Affairs. The project has been going on over the course of 2023 and the final draft will be presented during Monday night’s meeting. The project has included the community through town hall hearings, surveys, and three public workshops.
The Mayor and City Council will hold the Key to the City presentation as well as a vote on the rezoning request and the 2023 comprehensive plan during Monday’s meeting which will begin at 6:00 p.m.
