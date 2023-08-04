The City of Carrollton is meeting Monday, Aug. 7 with just three items on the agenda. Harry Preston being presented with a Key to the City. There is a rezoning request for 527 Cedar Street looking to switch from a R-10 Single Family Residential to Non-Residential Planned Development. Lastly, the 2023 Comprehensive Plan will be voted on by the full body.

Harry Preston is a local business owner who is receiving his Key to the City for having run “Harry T’s Car Wash & Lube” for 37 years in the City of Carrollton. He is also receiving the honor for providing car-washing services for some law enforcement vehicles at no charge for many years.