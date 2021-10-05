Carrollton City Council on Monday finalized their end of a partnership with Carroll County to create a regional park for west Georgia.
The council approved the city-county partnership with the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program for a project that would create a greenway along the Little Tallapoosa River connecting Little Tallapoosa Park in Carroll County with Hobbs Farm Park in the city. The Carroll County Board of Commissioners was scheduled to consider their part of the plan on Tuesday.
The program will provide an opportunity for both local governments to collaborate in the planning, execution, and funding to create a regional park for the entire west Georgia area.
The budget for the proposed improvements will require a local match of approximately $732,250, which will be split equally between both the county and city governments.
“I’m excited about this,” said Mayor Betty Cason. “I think it’s going to give us some more walking trails and maybe even some bike trails along the way.”
The council also approved a resolution to apply for a program that would help construct hiking and/or biking trails on land recently acquired by the city separate from the partnership with the county.
The Recreation Trails Program Grant would provide the city with $200,000 and require a 20% match from the city.
“I did have some people at the Marathon gas station ask me when we were going to get some bike trails,” said Cason. “I told them hopefully it was coming soon. So maybe this will stir it on.”
The council also approved a resolution to regulate the disposal of excess grease from the city’s downtown restaurants.
Several restaurants use the same bins for recycling their cooking grease, but the city staff has received complaints about smells and safety hazards resulting from the bins not being maintained.
“We have had continued complaints about the condition that these bins are in around the town, specifically downtown,” said April Saunders, city marketing director.
This ordinance will allow the city to regulate the placements of the bins within the city, as well as require food service establishments to register their bins with the city.
Saunders said the ordinance will also regulate which bins can or may not be used. And establishments can only have one existing bin versus the collaborative dumping bin situation that is happening currently.
“We have some around now and it’s hard to know whose violating the ordinance now because there are so many people that use them,” said Cason.
The council also approved the purchase of five vehicles needed for the recreation department.
The five vehicles were asked to be taken out of service and replaced with newer vehicles due to excessive millage and mechanical problems.
Staff told the council that the recreation department only received bids from state contractors on three vehicles due to supply shortages.
Therefore, the city approved of a $23,000 budget to cover the expenses of those three vehicles.
The council also adopted a resolution recognizing Georgia Cities Week (GCW), which runs Oct. 3 through Oct. 9.
GCW celebrates community achievements and recognizes volunteers and city employees.
Each city that signs up for GCW receives a comprehensive resource kit that includes suggested activities, planning tips, helpful handouts, and other valuable information to make planning easier.
“This is another one of those opportunities we have to let our city shine, and let the whole state of Georgia know what we are doing in Carrollton,” said Cason. “And I know there are several activities planned for this week, so I’m excited about this.”
