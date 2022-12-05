Christmas came to Carrollton on Saturday, and although the skies may have been been low hanging and a little dark, spirits were high and bright late when the city and it's Main Street Program staged its annual Christmas Parade.
According to City of Carrolton community relations and marketing director April Saunders, the crowd was one of the largest seen in some time time for the popular event, including both participants and onlookers.
"We had about double the entries this year, close to 90," Saunders said as we watched the various floats, bands, and revelers roll by. Many riders on floats tossed candy to scrambling kids who scurried to grab a treat.
"Bring my kids every year, and they love it," Jeanine Cavender of Carrollton said.
Businesses, civic organizations, dance schools, monster truck clubs, and everyday people of all ages who just wanted to walk through the colorful lights up Bradley Street through Adamson Square in the center of town to Neva Lomason Library took part while hundreds of people waved and cheered.
Also, numerous pets were seen on leashes, some attired in Christmas outfits, reindeer antlers and stocking caps.
Marching bands from Carrollton, Central, and Mt. Zion high schools enhanced the scene with Christmas tunes.
It was also a good day for downtown businesses and restaurants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.