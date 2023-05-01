The Carrollton Chophouse had their grand opening on Monday, bringing a steakhouse to downtown Carrollton. The Carrollton Chophouse is located at 206 Rome Street.
The owner, Donelle Crawford, started working in the restaurant industry at 17 years old while she finished up at McEachern High School where she graduated from in 1992. Crawford moved to Carrollton in 1997 where she continued to work in restaurants. After moving to Carrollton, Crawford met her husband and got married in 1998.
Crawford talked about why she decided to bring a steakhouse to Carrollton. “People have been telling me throughout my time working here in Carroll County that it would be really nice if we had a steakhouse here in Carrollton and I really wanted to bring something different to downtown Carrollton,” she said. Crawford credited her regulars as an employee in the restaurant industry to her leap to open the Carrollton Chophouse.
“It was actually my regular customers that backed me, that financially said ‘we will invest in you.’” Crawford explained that it “felt nice as a business owner to have people offering to invest in your and your company because they believe in you.”
Crawford talked about what was important to her as a small business owner.
“After being in the restaurant business for 30 years, after seeing all the things that people do wrong and I just want to get it right,” she said. “I want to give people great service. That’s the main thing for me, it’s about the experience that you give people. Nobody should ever leave a restaurant and not feel satisfied or not feel like they weren’t taken care of.”
Crawford’s approach to how she will run her restaurant is as community-oriented as the business itself. That starts with having a good relationship with her staff, making it important to, “give everyone on the staff a voice.”
“I want ideas from my staff,” she added. “I want them involved in everything. I don’t want it to just be a job. I want them to love to go to work.”
Crawford talked about some of the menu and drink items the Carrollton Chophouse will have. The restaurant will have some traditional steakhouse items such as a ribeye, t-bone and filet, all of which will be wood fired cooked on hickory and oak. The restaurant will also have ribs, shrimp and grits, burgers, sandwiches, and a cajun honey salmon offering.
Crawford worked as a bartender for 10 years prior to opening up the Carrollton Chophouse. Crawford said that the restaurant will serve watermelon mojitos, frozen daiquiris all made with fresh fruit, grape margaritas, blackberry spritzers and beer.
