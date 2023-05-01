The Carrollton Chophouse had their grand opening on Monday, bringing a steakhouse to downtown Carrollton. The Carrollton Chophouse is located at 206 Rome Street.

The owner, Donelle Crawford, started working in the restaurant industry at 17 years old while she finished up at McEachern High School where she graduated from in 1992. Crawford moved to Carrollton in 1997 where she continued to work in restaurants. After moving to Carrollton, Crawford met her husband and got married in 1998.

