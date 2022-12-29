Messiah Boykin

Messiah Boykin had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in Central's 60-52 win over New Faith Christian Academy on Wednesday. This was second to Jay Harding, who had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Many local schools are in the midst of basketball tournament action nearing the end of the week. Here is a look at Wednesday's results from Carrollton and Central's varsity squads and what Friday will hold.

Carrollton 48, Cedar Shoals 19 (Girls)

