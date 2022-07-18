The Carrollton Center for the Arts’ 2022-2023 season celebrates the facility’s 20th year with performances, exhibits and special events honoring the center’s local legacy.
Several acts, many with local roots, will perform on the main stage this season, including UWG Music Faculty Showcase, August 26 at 7:30pm; Carrollton Divas, September 22, 7:30pm; Classics and Grass, October 22 at 7:30pm; Tyler Lyle Band, January 21, 7:30pm; David Pippin's Latin Experience, February 17 at 7:30pm and Mystery Musical, April 12-16.
The new season will feature three Carroll County Community Theatre productions: The Miracle Worker, September 16–18; A Christmas Story, December 1–4 and Steel Magnolias, March 10-12, 17–19.
The Carroll County Community Chorus will present Christmas in Carrollton, December 9–10 and Celebration Concert, April 21.
The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra returns with their Fall Concert, November 10; Christmas Concert, December 15 and Spring Concert, March 23.
The Carrollton Wind Ensemble will perform its Kick-Off Concert, October 13; Christmas Concert, December 13 and Bon Voyage Concerto, May 9.
The Carroll Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks Concert will be performed February 9.
The beloved Christmas classic, Nutcracker Ballet, returns to the center, November 18-20.
A variety of exhibitions that highlight the talents of local and regional artists are coming to the center’s Roush Gallery and Galleria, including: It’s a Long Story: Works by Selected UWG Students, August 11 – September 15; Creating Characters: Costume Designs by Alan Yeong, Nan Stevens and Craig Jones, September 1 – October 13; School Arts, September 26 – October 22; Playing with Art, October 27 – December 8; The Prism of Her Familiar, January 5 – February 16 and Carrollton Collects Exhibition and Silent Auction, February 24 – April 6.
The Carrollton Artist Guild’s Small Packages show, featuring works that fit within a cubic foot of space and a selection of the Carrollton Writer’s Guild’s members’ work, returns, November 3 – December 15. The guild’s Local Connections: Carrollton Artist Guild Juried Exhibition, April 20 – June 1.
The Arts Festival of Carrollton will once again welcome more than 70 visual artists from across the United States, October 8–9.
The Center for the Arts will proudly welcome Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper Traveling Exhibition, at the Depot on Bradley, March - April 27.
Grasshopper Tea and The Basement of Wonder Puppet Show, August 20 and Celebrating Local Authors: Alison Umminger and Maggie Mitchell, October 20-21, join the Susan Hayward tribute film, Back Street, January 7, on the center’s special events calendar.
The Center for the Arts suggests patrons purchase season tickets, which saves 20 percent off the face value of tickets and guarantees seats to sold-out performances and concerts. Season tickets can be ordered by phone at (770) 838-1083, purchased in person at the Center for the Arts at 251 Alabama Street Tuesday through Friday from 12 -- 5:30pm, or online at www.carrolltonarts.com. Current season ticket holders can renew, now through July 22. New season tickets sales begin July 25 and end August 12. Individual event ticket sales begin, August 15. Center for the Arts membership packages can also be purchased.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.