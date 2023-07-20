The Carrollton Center for the Arts’ 2023-2024 season will celebrate the center’s pivotal role in Carrollton’s arts world with performances, exhibits and special events.
“We have a great season this year,” said Center for the Arts Manager Tim Chapman. “We have four different types of season ticket packages to appeal to a variety of different patrons, but all with affordable pricing.”
Music and Theatre Events
Several acts will perform on the main stage this season, including award-winning male chorus “Chanticleer,” October 6; Statler Brothers’ sons and country duo Wilson-Fairchild, November 4; Carpenters Tribute “Top of the World,” January 20; and Irish tenor Emmet Cahill, March 21.
Additionally, the new season will feature three Carroll County Community Theatre productions: “Frankenstein 1930,” September 14 — 17; “Last Night of Ballyhoo,” December 1 — 3 and “Something Rotten,” March 8 — 10 and 15 — 17.
Other musical events scheduled at the Carrollton Center for the Arts will feature the Community Chorus presentation of “Christmas in Carrollton,” December 8 — 9 and “Somebody to Love,” April 12..
Also, the Carrollton Jazz Orchestra returns with its Fall Concert, November 9; Christmas with the CJO Concert, December 14 and Spring Concert, April 20.
The Carrollton Wind Ensemble will perform an original score to accompany the 1925 silent film, “Phantom of the Opera”, October 19 — 20; their Christmas Concert, December 12 and Bon Voyage Concerto, May 3 as the group prepares for its Italian tour.
The Carroll Symphony Orchestra’s Winter Masterworks Concert will be performed February 9.
Several puppet-related shows will be a part of the center’s season, including: Grasshopper Tea and The Basement of Wonder, August 19; Carrollton Puppetry Theatre: A Christmas Carol, December 7 — 9; Paperhand Puppet Intervention’s directors Donovan Zimmerman and Jan Burger use assorted junk to create giant puppets, masks, shadow plays and spectacle performances, January 18 and Tanglewood Marionettes: Hansel & Gretel and An Arabian Adventure, June 25 — 28.
The beloved Christmas classic, Nutcracker Ballet, returns to the center, November 17 — 19.
EXHIBITIONS
A varied array of exhibitions have been scheduled during the coming months at the Roush Gallery and Galleria, including:
Outlets - featuring UWG student artists, August 17 — September 21
Potential Space: A Serious Look at Child’s Play - photos by Nancy Richards Farese, August 31 — October 16
Season’s Greetings Card Competition and Exhibition- November 2 — December 14
School Arts- featuring local high school students’ work, October 2 — 26
Painter Curtis Bartone’s “Out of Disorder” - October 26 — December 1
Mixed Media Artist Sarah Swanson’s “From This Mad Passion” Exhibition- January 4 — February 12
Kiwanis High School Art and Music Showcase- January 22 — February 25
Wood Artist Jonathan Levi Rutherford’s “Space in Time”- February 22 — April 1
AP and IB Students Exhibition- featuring works by high school students pursuing Advanced Placement (AP)and International Baccalaureate (IB) art programs, March 4 — 16
Art Takeover UWG Juried Student Exhibition- March 21 — April 11
Art Swap with Gadsden Museum of Art- April 18 — May 30
FABRICated: Works by Virginia Derryberry and Marcia Goldenstein- May 30 — July 8
Carrollton Artist Guild’s Small Packages Show- featuring works that fit within a cubic foot of space and a selection of the Carrollton Writers’ Guild members’ work- November 2 — December 14.
Carrollton Artist Guild’s “Musing on the Masters Juried Exhibition- April 11 — May 20
Arts Festival of Carrollton- more than 70 visual artists from across the United States, October 14 -15.
Luncheon with Author Nancy Richards Farese- September 1
Susan Hayward Tribute Film, “I’d Climb The Highest Mountain” — January 7
Season Ticket Information
The Center for the Arts suggests that patrons purchase season tickets, which saves 20% off the face value of tickets and guarantees seats to sold-out performances and concerts. Season tickets can be ordered by phone at (770) 838-1083, purchased in person at the Center for the Arts at 251 Alabama Street, or online at www.carrolltonarts.com.
While current season ticket holders can renew now through July 21, new season tickets sales will begin July 24 and end August 18. Individual event ticket sales begin August 19. Center for the Arts membership packages can also be purchased.
For questions concerning the Carrollton Center for the Arts, please call the center’s box office at (770) 838-1083.
