Carrollton Center for the Arts

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

The Carrollton Center for the Arts was recently awarded two grants by the Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. This first-round grant funding for fiscal year 2024 includes a total of 269 grants across 47 counties in three funding categories, which range from COVID-19 recovery support to specific projects to educational programming.