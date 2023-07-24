SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The Carrollton Center for the Arts was recently awarded two grants by the Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. This first-round grant funding for fiscal year 2024 includes a total of 269 grants across 47 counties in three funding categories, which range from COVID-19 recovery support to specific projects to educational programming.
“We are grateful for the support from the Georgia Council for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts,” said Center for the Arts Manager Tim Chapman. “These funds allow us to elevate our programs and offset the direct costs of services we offer to the community.”
The center will receive a total of $14,000 that include a Project Grant for $8,000 to support the Arts Festival of Carrollton: Art Impact for 20 Years and an Arts Education Program Grant for $6,000 to fund the Carrollton Puppetry Theatre’s upcoming production of A Christmas Carol.
“These vital funds bring life into communities all across the state,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly. “Music, theatre, dance and visual art attract tourists, bring community members together, teach children self-confidence, revitalize downtowns and more.
Lilly notes that through this program GCA is able to support vibrant communities where people want to live and businesses want to locate.
The FY23 first-round funding includes Bridge, Project, and Arts Education grants. The Bridge Grant will provide funding for operating support to 162 nonprofit arts organizations, many of which may have been negatively affected by COVID-19.
The Project Grant will help fund 44 single art projects, which may include an art exhibit, a theatre production, a series of children’s workshops, an artist residency or may be used for capacity building projects, such as developing a strategic plan, creating a development plan or providing professional development.
And the Arts Education Program Grant will be distributed to 63 organizations to support the arts in K-12 education and may include a variety of disciplines, from visual art to music or theatre, to dance and creative writing.
Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) uses peer review panels to judge and review applications and follow standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience and knowledge.
Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges and multi-discipline arts entities.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, arts and cultural production in Georgia accounts for $29.2 billion in the state, totaling 4.2% of Georgia’s economy and accounting for more than 149,000 jobs.
About Georgia Council for the Arts: Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) is a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development whose mission is to cultivate the growth of vibrant, thriving Georgia communities through the arts. GCA provides grant funding, programs and services statewide that support the vital arts industry, preserve the state’s cultural heritage, increase tourism and nurture strong communities. Funding for Georgia Council for the Arts is provided by appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. Visit www.gaarts.org for more information.
