Carrollton Arts Center gets grants

The annual Carrollton Arts Festival is one of many events sponsored by and held at the Carrollton Center for the Arts.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Carrollton Center for the Arts has been awarded $11,000 in grants by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2023.

“The arts sector has proven its resilience over the last two years and it has played a major role in restarting the economy through attracting tourism, bringing communities back together and aiding classroom learning as we inspire the workforce of the future,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly.

