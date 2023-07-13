The opening act of a kaleidoscope of art exhibits featuring work created by artists of all ages from Carrollton and surrounding kicked off at the Carrollton Center for the Årts on Thursday.
A variety of exhibits have been scheduled during the next several months at the $5.2 million facility that opened 21 years ago.
Also, special workshops featuring still life painting for children and adults from ages 5 to 18 and older are planned for July 22.
To follow is a list of dates and times for each scheduled exhibit, as well as a brief description of the exhibited works provided by the Carrollton Center for the Arts.
An Unassuming Renaissance Man
July 13 — August 21 / Reception — July 13, 5 — 7 pm
The late Ralph Van Pelt, Sr.’s work represents his passionate pursuit of growth through creativity and hard work. His influences ranged from Andrew Wyeth and Milton Lenoir to the old Dutch masters. The artist believed that anyone who had the interest could become as great as they desired.
Gallery Play: A Renaissance Inspired Still Life Workshop
July 22
Ages 5 — 7: 10 am — 11 pm, Ages 8 — 12: 12 — 1:30 pm, Ages 13 — 18: 2 — 4 pm, Ages 18+: 4:30 — 6:30 pm
If teens and parents would like to attend the workshop together, they may come to the adult session at 4:30.
Following the style of 17th Century Dutch, participants will get to try their own hand at creating a still life painting. Flowers and other items borrowed from the era will be artfully arranged in the classroom for artists to work from. This class is not about making a perfect replica, but about having fun and trying something new. All experience levels are welcome. Tempera and acrylic paint will be used, depending on the age group.
Outlets
August 17 — September 21 / Reception — August 31, 5 — 7 pm
An exhibition of works exploring art as an outlet and emotional experience, artworks are by selected University of West Georgia students who won the 2023 juried student exhibition at the Carrollton Center for the Arts. A small portfolio of works expressing ongoing research and exploration of art production will be displayed by each student. Artists include Sarah Gailey, Michelle Hendrix, Jewel Mason, Darrin Johnson and McKenna “Mickey” Schmidt.
Potential Space: A Serious Look at Child’s Play
August 31 — October 16 / Reception — August 31, 5 — 7 pm
This documentary photography exhibition was created by award-winning author-photographer Nancy Richards Farese, formerly of Carrollton. The presented visual index of play from around the world is a stunning exploration of the human relationship with play, captured through the lenses of culture, tradition and economics.
Season’s Greetings Card Competition and Exhibition
Submissions Due: September 29, 2023
Exhibition of Artwork: November 2 — December 14
Exhibition Reception — November 2, 5 — 7 pm
The Carrollton Center for the Arts is calling for submissions of artwork from all ages that feature winter and holiday themes. All works will be included in an exhibit, and one work will be selected by a guest judge to be turned into the 2023 CCA season’s greeting card. The competition and exhibition are open to the public and there is no fee to participate. Contact the Arts Center for more information.
School Arts
October 2 — 26 / Reception — October 5, 5 — 7 pm
This event showcases the funny, exciting and thought-provoking works created by elementary through high school students from across Carrollton and Carroll County school system grade levels. Let your young artists be inspired by their peers and maybe find a little inspiration yourself.
Out of Disorder
October 26 — December 1 / Reception — November 2, 5 — 7 pm
Curtis Bartone’s paintings, drawings, lithographs, and woodcuts address the uneasy and often complex relationship between human beings and what we call the “natural” world. The work examines the human need to not only classify and control-often out of fear and uncertainty-but to intervene and claim a place in the fabric of the landscape. Through the process of developing collages and sketches, and by further developing the composition on the print matrix, preconceptions about what “belongs” and what doesn’t are re-examined. Contrasting and disparate elements mix and mingle, melding into a single moment. Similarities and connections begin to emerge where none existed before. The division between native and invasive, wild and domestic and even beautiful and ugly, becomes less clear, as does our role in this web of life.
Small Packages
November 2 — December 14 / Reception — November 2, 5 — 7 pm
It’s the small things in life that can leave the largest impression. This exhibit showcases powerful, beautiful and compelling small works of art and texts from local artists’ and writers’ guild members. Shoppers will find great gifts for their friends and loved ones. Purchased artworks may be taken home immediately, allowing artists to replace these works with new ones. The exhibition features new pieces throughout its duration.
From This Mad Passion
January 4 — February 12 / Reception — January 11, 5 — 7 pm
The title of this show comes from Michelangelo’s description of his own maniacal devotion to his art. Sarah Swanson relates to art being an obsessive passion. This exhibition features drawings and mixed media works she created over the last 12 to 18 months. The artist hopes people can feel their minds or hearts being moved by simple lines coming together to form something beautiful or thought-provoking.
Kiwanis High School Art and Music Showcase: Art Exhibition
January 22 — February 25 / Reception and Awards: February 4, 3 — 5 pm
This is an annual exhibition that explores the complexity of contemporary life for teens through illustrating a mix of personal perspectives and pop culture. The works can be intriguing, exciting and insightful. See the world through the lens of the up-and-coming generation of artists as they navigate and translate their realities and interests through works of arts.
Space in Time
February 22 — April 1, 2024 / Reception — February 29, 5 — 7 pm
Jonathan Levi Rutherford creates beautiful and functional artworks from his chosen medium: wood.
According to Rutherford, the process of woodworking from living tree (as an arborist) to finished sculpture (as an artist) means discovering hidden treasure. Every felled log and solitary piece of lumber was once alive. Its grain is a map of growth and experiences, struggles to survive, and journey through time.
“I seek to maximize the beauty of that journey through new forms, delaying the decay through creative expression. It is my joy to take my space in time to preserve and honor the subtle beauty of another space in time, that of the original tree,” Rutherford notes.
AP and IB Students Art Exhibition
March 4 — 16
An exhibition of works by local high school students who are pursuing Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate art programs at their schools.
Art Takeover — UWG Juried Student Exhibition
March 21 — April 11 / Reception — March 28, 5 — 7 pm
Works by emerging artists from the University of West Georgia will illustrate a variety of techniques, media and perspectives being investigated by creatives in the contemporary academic environment.
Musing on the Masters: Carrollton Artist Guild Juried Exhibition
April 11 — May 20 / Reception — April 18, 5 — 7 pm
In this intriguing show, Carrollton Artist Guild members are challenged to research and create artwork inspired by masterpieces and master artists, both locally and internationally known, from ancient history to contemporary times. Exhibited artworks will explore how artists can interpret the style, technique and themes of other creative professionals to make something new and unique of their own.
Art Swap with Gadsden Museum of Art
April 18 — May 30, 2024 / Reception: April 18, 5 — 7 pm
This special event allows the Carrollton Center for the Arts and the Carrollton Artist Guild to partner with other art organizations and trade spaces for exhibitions of their local artists in each other’s community. Find new artists to follow and new artworks to dive into through this collaborative showcasing.
FABRICated: Works by Virginia Derryberry and Marcia Goldenstein
May 30 — July 8, 2024 / Reception — June 6, 5 — 7 pm
Derryberry and Goldenstein connect the ideas of women’s work and empowerment through image, concept, fabric, embroidery and other hybrid media. Their work explores the ideas of body, identity, personal stories and what is considered “craft” and “fine art.” Derryberry works on vintage handkerchiefs and painting/fabric constructions that include narrative components and symbols from alchemy. She creates non-specific story lines of a virtual, shifting world where nothing is quite what it seems. Goldenstein creates a portrait catalogue of iconic women who chose the challenge of professional careers in art and as activists while eschewing the acceptable domestic crafts considered “women’s work” with which they are portrayed.
As the site for the above listed exhibits during the next several months, the Carrollton Center for the Arts is a 50,000-square foot, $5.2 million facility that opened 21 years ago next month. All areas of the CCA, including the art gallery, are wheelchair accessible.
