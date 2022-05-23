The Georgia State Patrol responded to a vehicle crash on Sunday evening in Carrollton that resulted in fatalities.
On May 22, at approximately 7:49 p.m, Georgia State Patrol Post 4 in Villa Rica investigated a two-vehicle crash on the State Route 166 Bypass and Maple Street in Carroll County.
The preliminary investigation shows that a Hyundai Elantra, driven by Sanquenetta Simmons, 38, was traveling north on State Route 166 in the left turn/straight lane according to the GSP report.
The Georgia State Police stated that a Dodge Journey, driven by a 16-year-old juvenile, was traveling east on Maple Street. One of the vehicles failed to obey a traffic control device causing the two vehicles to crash.
Simmons was transported by life flight with serious injuries to a local hospital. Her passenger suffered fatal injuries, but the identity of this individual has not been released as of press time because the next of kin has not been notified.
GSP stated that the crash investigation is still ongoing. The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is assisting with this crash investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.