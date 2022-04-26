Carrollton’s girls and boys lacrosse teams ended the season in third place in their respective regions, catapulting them into the 6A-7A state playoffs this season. Bremen’s boys team also ended their season in third place in their region, allowing them to advance to the 1A-5A state tournament.
Due to the low number of teams, lacrosse regions are divided differently than they are in other sports. Carrollton’s region was composed of Harrison, Hillgrove, Newnan, East Coweta, Westlake and McEachern. Bremen’s region was composed of Mount Paran Christian, North Cobb Christian, Whitefield Academy and Walker.
Carrollton’s boys finished the regular season with an overall record of 10-4, including a record of 3-2 in 6A-7A Area 3. They will face Johns Creek in the first round of the playoffs, a two-seed team that is 13-4 on the season.
Carrollton’s boys’ game will be an away game, scheduled for this morning at 9:30 a.m.
Carrollton’s girls ended the regular season with a 15-3 record with a 4-2 record in region play. The Lady Trojans will face a two seed in the likes of Chattahoochee. Chattahoochee has a record of 10-8 in the regular season this year, but their 4-1 region record gave them their seeding in the state tournament.
The girls’ game will also be on the road on tonight scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Bremen’s boys team wrapped up the regular season at 5-7, including two wins and two losses in 1A-5A Area 3. Bremen will be matched up against St. Pius X Catholic High School in the first round of the tournament, a strong two seed with an 11-6 record on the season.
Bremen’s boys’ game will be on the road, and it is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. tonight.
