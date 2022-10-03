The Carrollton Trojan cross country team competed in a meet Saturday that will herald as one of the toughest this season in the southeast as well as one of the fastest.
The girls competed in an extremely tough field where they placed 18th out of 29 teams. They finished right ahead of North Atlanta which was the 6A State Championship team last year.
The girls were led this week by sophomore Emily Whipple who placed 47th in scoring with a time of 19:48.02. Making huge gains this week was another sophomore, Jaylyn Rooks, who placed 67th in scoring with a time of 20:09.91.
Also breaking the 21:00 minute barrier this week was a third sophomore MaryPayton Rogers running 20:37.64. The time average for the top 5 girls was 20:40.94. Also scoring for the Trojans ladies was senior Alexia Walter and freshman Marisol Colorado.
Said head coach Jimmy Sorrells, “We are getting a lot done with some younger runners.”
The boys had a strong performance and placed first overall out of 37 teams. What is more important about that victory was that all the heavy hitters in the state and in the All Class Rankings were present for the meet.
That included a team out Jacksonville, Florida, called Bolles who is known to be one of the best programs in the Southeast.
The boys’ top time average was 15:42.87.
Noah Martinson continues his impressive junior season, placing seventh overall in a time of 15:09.55 lowering his school record from two weeks ago.
Will Jennings ran with a time of 15:23.06 for 14th overall. Hagan Russell and Joshua Sipes also broke the 16:00 minute barrier running 15:54.93 and 15:57.59.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.