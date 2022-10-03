Trojan XC 10-04-22

Pictured are Daniel Neill, Noah Martinson, Hagan Russell, Will Jennings, Nathan Moseley, Liam Laney and Joshua Sipes posing with the first place trophy the team won Oct. 1.

 Submitted Photo

The Carrollton Trojan cross country team competed in a meet Saturday that will herald as one of the toughest this season in the southeast as well as one of the fastest.

The girls competed in an extremely tough field where they placed 18th out of 29 teams. They finished right ahead of North Atlanta which was the 6A State Championship team last year.

