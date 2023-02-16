Carrollton High School's boys' basketball team will make one final appearance at Westlake High School on Friday, as they take on the home-team Lions for a chance at the 2-7A region title and a potential one seed going into the 7A state tournament.
The Trojans defeated Pebblebrook 54-52 on Wednesday to advance to the championship game, a team they lost to twice in the regular season at scores of 57-47 and 75-60.
In the win, Caleb Odom led the way with 12 points, followed by Hudson Blackmon and Keshaun Pace who both eclipsed double digits scoring.
Like Carrollton, Westlake also had a two-point win in the first round of the region tournament, defeating Campbell at a score of 48-46.
In the regular season, Carrollton and Westlake split their home-and-home region series. The Trojans took the first game, 66-55, back on January 10 at Westlake, while the Lions took the most recent game, 58-51, on January 31 on Carrollton's Criswell Court.
Westlake entered the tournament as the one seed, ending the regular season with a 7-2 record in region play, their only region losses being to Carrollton and East Coweta.
Carrollton entered the tournament as a three seed after they gained a 4-4 record in region play, but the Trojans upset the two-seed Pebblebrook to advance to the championship game.
As for the Lady Trojans, they also entered the tournament as a three seed, but they fell to two-seed Campbell in the first round, 41-35. They were scheduled to play Westlake on Thursday to determine who earned the three seed going into the state tournament.
Tipoff for the boys' championship game is scheduled for Friday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Westlake High School in Atlanta.
