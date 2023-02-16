Carrollton High School's boys' basketball team will make one final appearance at Westlake High School on Friday, as they take on the home-team Lions for a chance at the 2-7A region title and a potential one seed going into the 7A state tournament.

The Trojans defeated Pebblebrook 54-52 on Wednesday to advance to the championship game, a team they lost to twice in the regular season at scores of 57-47 and 75-60.

Trending Videos