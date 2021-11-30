Matthew Basil of Carrollton, who earned the Eagle Scout rank earlier this year, was recently awarded the “Good Citizenship Citation” by Carrollton American Legion Post 143 in recognition of his outstanding service to the community which has contributed greatly to the advancement of the Scouting Program.
The rank of Eagle Scout is the highest and most coveted award in the Boys Scouts of America. To complete the requirements for the Eagle Scout rank, a Life Scout must demonstrate leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of his community.
Basil’s “Eagle Scout Leadership Service Project” centered around the development of a public health education and awareness program designed to help student-athletes learn how to stay safe and limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus while staying active in sports. Through planning, developing, and implementing the project, he rallied volunteers from the Carrollton City Schools, as well as his fellow Boys Scouts, to devote a total of 613.5 service project hours to accomplish his project goal.
Basil is a junior at Carrollton High School where he has maintained a 4.0 grade point average while enrolled in the Advanced Placement and Honors classes.
