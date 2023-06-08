The Carrollton and Bowdon Police Departments will be receiving grants from the State of Georgia to support public safety projects.
According to the press release from Governor Brian Kemp, $83 million will be invested in 118 qualified projects that focus on improving public safety measures on a community level. The grants will also address law enforcement staffing issues that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Public safety has always been a top priority of my administration and will continue to be," Kemp stated.
“With the increase in violent crime seen in communities across the country, including here in our state, we’re sending reinforcements to keep hardworking Georgians and their neighborhoods safe," Gov. Kemp said.
Kemp explained that, "tackling staffing needs and deploying new equipment and technology, these funds are being invested so that our brave first responders have the resources they need to fight back against dangerous criminals.”
Of the $83 million, the Carrollton will be receiving $1,100,752.40 that they will use to invest in new equipment and technology to combat the increase in violent crimes.
According to a press release from the CPD, the funds that have been awarded will be used, "for making Carrollton PD an entry point for surrounding agencies of the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). This is a state-of-the-art tool that assists law enforcement agencies in identifying and linking ballistic evidence." The tool will allow CPD to make quick analysis of evidence such as shell casings. The technology allows users to "research, identify, and cross-reference firearms ballistic data across a nationwide network."
The press release continues discussing other technology that will benefit from the grant such as "cutting-edge technology that will enable us to parter with residents and businesses, integrating their cameras into our existing surveillance infrastructure." The plan going forward is to establish a fully integrated real-time crime center that will be made up the city's surveillance cameras, FLOCK camera systems, the NIBIN, and any other advance technology.
According to the release, "The real-time crime center will serve as a central hub for monitoring and analyzing data from various sources, allowing us to swiftly investigate and solve crimes, as well as apprehend violent offenders."
Representative J Collins gave a statement on the money going to the City of Carrollton saying, “I am proud to stand with Governor Kemp as he continues to support Public Safety Initiatives throughout Georgia and specifically House District 71.
"I am very grateful to the Governor and his staff for awarding this grant to our friends at the Carrollton Police Department, yet another great day when state dollars come home to benefit Carroll County.”
The Bowdon Police Department will assign its $150,364.70 in grant funds to the “Keeping Bowdon Safe with Improved Communications” project.
”I want to thank Governor Kemp for this grant award to Bowdon Police Department," Rep. Tyler Paul Smith stated. "With this grant, Bowdon Police Department will be able to build upon the great service they have provided our community with for years."
Smith also noted,"This much needed help from Governor Kemp enables our police officers to continue to keep Bowdon a better place to live, work, and raise a family,”
