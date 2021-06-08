The Carrollton Board of Education voted Tuesday to adopt a $47.3 million budget for the upcoming school year.
During the meeting, all six board members were in favor of approving the budget, following the recommendation of Superintendent Mark Albertus.
The millage rate is now the only thing that the BOE has not set for the 2021-22 school year. The board is currently waiting for the tax digest to be made public before an assessment can be made whether to maintain the current tax rate.
A millage rate is used to calculate property tax. One “mill” is equal to one one-thousandth of a dollar of property tax, or $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value.
According to Director of Communications Julianne Foster, the BOE is expected to hear something from the county in regards to millage by June 18.
Assistant Superintendent Anna Clifton said the school system receives its revenue from a combination of state, local, and federal funds. For the upcoming fiscal year, about 35% of Carrollton City School revenues will come from property tax.
The FY22 Budget is $426,577 more than the FY21 Budget. The proposed increases can be attributed to putting back in place positions that were lost during the pandemic year of 2020.
The positions that are being restored include kindergarten and PE teachers at Carrollton Elementary, two special education teachers at Carrollton Upper Elementary, two teachers at Carrollton Junior High, and a credit recovery teacher at Carrollton High School. The spending plan also allows for technology upgrades.
The budget for the next fiscal year calls for $31.7 million for instructional programs, compared to the $32.09 million spent last year, a difference of $354,628.
The new budget calls for $4.5 million for school administration costs, which is $346,674 more than last year.
Maintenance and operations expenses are $12,800 less than last year’s budget. Transportation costs are $6,499 less than last year.
During the work session, board members also voted on the approval of out of state travel request, fundraising request, a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of West Georgia for professional laboratory experiences, and with Georgia Southern University for Field Experiences and Internships for the 2021-22 school year, which was approved by the board members.
