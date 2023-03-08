Dr. Mark Albertus

Dr. Mark Albertus

Following up on a longer monthly work session held last Thursday, members of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education met in a relatively brief regular board meeting for the month of March on Tuesday night.

Highlighting the meeting was recognition of the Carrollton High varsity girls wrestling team that recently added another state championship trophy to the CHS trophy cases. Led by head coach Allen Newton, the Lady Trojan grapplers came back from a big early deficit in the championship match to win the title.

Trending Videos