Following up on a longer monthly work session held last Thursday, members of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education met in a relatively brief regular board meeting for the month of March on Tuesday night.
Highlighting the meeting was recognition of the Carrollton High varsity girls wrestling team that recently added another state championship trophy to the CHS trophy cases. Led by head coach Allen Newton, the Lady Trojan grapplers came back from a big early deficit in the championship match to win the title.
Each team member was presented a gift of appreciation by Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus on behalf of the school system.
In new business conducted by the board, approval was made of the "resolution authorizing the inclusion of certain Carrollton Independent School System educational ad valorem taxes in the computation of the tax allocation increments of the City of Carrollton Tax Allocation District (TAD) as set forth in the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) authorizing the execution, delivery and performance of the IGA with the City of Carrollton."
The following personnel actions were recommended by Supt. Albertus and approved by the Board:
RECOMMENDATIONS FOR HIRE (effective date):
David Bryant- teacher at CES (7/31/23)
Paul Carter- teacher at CMS (7/31/23)
Reyna Cuadra Marengo- custodian (2/21/23)
Leslie Crawford- teacher at CMS (7/31/23)
Mary Claire Finlay- teacher at CHS (7/31/23)
Trina Gamble- teacher at CHS (3/6/23)
Joseph Marinellli- assistant principal at CHS (7/1/23)
David Norred- teacher at CHS (7/31/23)
Taylor Porubiansky- teacher at CMS (7/31/23)
Renata Wolfenbarger- receptionist/attendance clerk at Carrollton Upper Elementary (7/31/23)
RESIGNATIONS (effective date)
Debbie Almon- custodian (2/13/23)
Hannah Bivins- teacher at CUES (5/26/23)
Covina Mulllins- teacher at CUES (5/26/23)
Marion Ware- custodian (2/28/23)
TRANSFERS (effective date)
Seth Caldwell- from assistant principal at CHS to assistant principal at CMS (7/1/23)
Vanessa Cataldo- from teacher at CJHS to instructional coach (7/1/23)
Tyler Fowlkes- from paraprofessional at CHS to teacher at CHS
Amber Gable- from literacy specialist at CUES to assistant principal at CMS (7/31/23)
Rachel Gober- from interventionist at CCS to study skills teacher at CMS (7/31/23)
Krystal Kendall- from assistant principal at CHS to interventionist at CCS (7/1/23)
Jeremy King- from teacher at CUES to assistant principal at CUES (7/1/23)
RETIREMENTS (effective date)
Kim Eason- teacher at CHS (7/26/23)
As the current 2022-23 school year comes to a close, Superintendent Albertus noted that additional personnel recommendations, resignations, transfers and retirements are expected.
Other routine items on the agenda at Tuesday's meeting included reports from Assistant Superintendent of Operations Craig George and Assistant Superintendent of Teaching Learning Anna Clifton and the approval treasurer's report and budget overview, and financial reports from the the four schools.
Also, the consent agenda included various fundraising and out-of-state travel requests.
