Carrollton's own Dr. Eric Heine was an Emergency Room doctor at Tanner for roughly 38 years and has since become the director of the University of West Georgia's health services.
However, it was his job as curator for the Hobbs Farm disc golf course in Carrollton that was the topic of his presentation at the weekly Carrollton Kiwanis meeting on Friday.
According to the Disc Golf Scene website, the Hobbs Farm course is the number-one rated disc golf course in the state of Georgia, and it is also ranked the 13th-best course in the United States.
Given that there are roughly 11,500 disc golf courses in the world according to Heine, including roughly 9,000 of which are in the United States, being ranked 13th in the nation is quite an accomplishment, especially for a course that had several struggles at its inception.
"I started playing disc golf about 2011, 2012, but we had to go all the way to Douglasville to play. The University of West Georgia had a nine-hole course, but it was really in bad disrepair."
Heine said the University course is where he learned to play disc golf, and they have since renovated it to a nine-tee-box course with 18 different holes. The University course starts off near the observatory building on UWG's campus.
"After about a year and a half of that, I said, 'Why can't we have a course?'" Heine said, and he set out to build a course with the help of local officials.
That was when Heine says he set his eyes on a roughly 120-acre property the City of Carrollton had recently purchased around Hobbs Farm, which seemed to be a perfect location for a course.
But the question at that time was, of course, how do you make a disc golf course?
"What do you do these days when you don't know how to do something?" Heine asked on Friday. "You Google it. That's exactly what I did," he said.
So, with a quick online search, the first name that popped up for a disc golf course designer was a man named John Houck, and with some further research, Heine discovered that Houck was one of the premier course designers in the world, having designed both the number-one and number-two ranked courses in the United States.
With the city's approval, Heine and Houck went to work designing and preparing to implement the course, but there was one main issue: no funding.
The initial projected budget for the course was $60 thousand. Heine said one major early contributor to the project was the Green Belt committee, but this initial funding plateaued at $40 thousand.
That's when Heine and his partners took a chance.
"Back then, about 2014 or 2015, State Farm had contests by the Youth Advisory Board. It was 25 awards of 25 thousand dollars each all around the U.S."
Heine says they had to submit their project to the advisory board and then gain the votes necessary to win one of the awards. He reached out to disc golf clubs around the country to get as many votes as possible.
Fortunately for Heine and the City of Carrollton, the Hobbs Farm Disc Golf project slipped in at 24th place out of 25, winning $25 thousand to cover the remaining costs.
For those interested in getting started playing the sport, Heine stressed that unlike "ball" golf courses, most disc courses (including Hobbs Farm) are free to play, with the only investment being a few discs and perhaps a bag in which to carry them.
The rules of disc golf are roughly the same as traditional golf, with the main difference, of course, being the use of discs (similar to a Frisbee), slightly shorter courses, and a chain-laden, suspended basket serving as the target or 'hole.'
Similar to traditional golf clubs, there are also a variety of different discs used in different situations, including drivers, irons and putters with different characteristics, including distances and flight patterns.
Heine personally owns around 120 discs, but he says all that is really necessary for a beginner is three or four discs, or possibly less. He says prices for proper golfing discs can normally range from about $12-$22, so the monetary investment is much less than many other sports.
And once someone has the equipment, Heine says it is easy to start playing, as well.
"It really is easy to learn how to play. If you know how to throw a Frisbee, you can play this game. It's not like picking up a golf club for the first time and saying, 'How do I hit the ball?'" Heine said.
The Hobbs Farm Greenbelt Trailhead with access to the course is located at 1145 Rome Street in Carrollton.
