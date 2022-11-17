The Carrollton City Council held a discussion about potentially working to develop a tax allocation district (TAD) near the Maple Street Corridor and more during their monthly work session Thursday morning at city hall.

The city of Carrollton is beginning to have conversations surrounding the possible development of a tax allocation district, commonly referred to as a TAD, within the city. City Manager David Brooks stated that the ideas in discussion are not official yet, but officials are brainstorming ideas. 

