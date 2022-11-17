The Carrollton City Council held a discussion about potentially working to develop a tax allocation district (TAD) near the Maple Street Corridor and more during their monthly work session Thursday morning at city hall.
The city of Carrollton is beginning to have conversations surrounding the possible development of a tax allocation district, commonly referred to as a TAD, within the city. City Manager David Brooks stated that the ideas in discussion are not official yet, but officials are brainstorming ideas.
“I would like to thank our citizens very much for voting this in and giving us a new tool to be able to help develop some property and give incentives to people to come in and redevelop some areas. I'm just really excited about this. We've seen some really good progress made with cities that have the TAD districts,” Mayor Betty Cason said.
According to Brooks, currently the city is working on a redevelopment plan that is not finalized yet and all suggestions made during the work session were hypothetical.
The council will be considering one rezoning request for their upcoming council meeting presented by Community Development Director Erica Studdard. The applicant Johnny Blankenship II on behalf of Buildsouth, Ltd. is requesting a rezoning of approximately 17 acres located at 416 Old Newnan Road to rezone from R-20 single family residential to R-8 single family residential for the purpose of developing a 47-lot single family subdivision.
The difference between the two zones is that property zoned R-20 requires a minimum of a 20,000 foot lot and R-8 requires a 8,000 square foot maximum. According to Blakenship in his application, if the request is approved his team is anticipating constructing 40 new homes to be sold in the $400,000 to $500,000 price range. A recommended stipulation presented by Studdard was a mandatory homeowner’s association with covenants and restrictions such as only 20% homes being leased, condition to sod front and side yards and no inoperable vehicles for more than 72 hours. The council will consider a vote on this matter at their next regular council meeting.
City Engineer Tommy Holland was present at the work session to present the bids received in response to an RFP that was issued for an upcoming project. This project consists of the construction of a large dam and the creation of a new raw water holding pond for the Carrollton Water Treatment Plant.
This will increase the city's current raw water supply by approximately 176 million gallons, a stored volume of water roughly equivalent to 125 water tower tanks. The proposed pond has the capacity to independently provide water to the city for approximately 20 days in the event of a drought or contamination of the Little Tallapoosa River.
Proposals/Bids were received and opened Nov. 10 with the department receiving a total of four. Holland recommended that the city council award the project to North Georgia Concrete, Inc. in the amount of $14,989,717. The city was approved for a loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) in the amount of $15 million with a .13% interest rate to support funding for this project.
The council voted unanimously to approve amending the budget $2,899,950 to account for property purchase of 278.26 acres along the north bypass near Stewart Street and the corresponding capital contribution as previously approved by the council in the Sept. 13 meeting.
The next Carrollton City Council meeting will be Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.
